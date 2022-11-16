MLB News and Rumors

Teoscar Hernandez Heading to the Seattle Mariners

Dylan Williams
Teoscar Hernandez Heading to the Seattle Mariners
The MLB has its first blockbuster trade of the offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a trade of outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle for pitcher Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko.

Teoscar Hernandez in Seattle

In Seattle, he helps bolster an outfield that has a fair amount of uncertainty this offseason. Mitch Haniger is currently a free agent, and after acquiring Jesse Winker last offseason, the Mariners are rumored to be shopping him for trades. There were also rumors of Winker falling out of favor in the Mariners clubhouse. Julio Rodriguez is currently the only starting outfielder that is a lock to return in 2023.

Hernandez was an All-Star in 2021 and is known as a very solid hitter. During his time in Toronto, he averaged a .260/.320/.503 line. He hit 129 home runs over his six years with the Blue Jays, including a career-high 32 in 2021. Hernandez also earned two Silver Slugger Awards in 2020 & 2021. He projects to play in right field, replacing Haniger if he is not brought back.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Return

The Blue Jays will receive a reliever in Erik Swanson to boost their bullpen group. Swanson had his best season with Seattle in 2022, striking out 70 batters while only allowing 10 walks. He also had a career-low 1.70 ERA in 52 2/3 innings. Adam Macko is ranked as Seattle’s number-eight prospect on MLB.com. He was a seventh-round pick in 2019 and spent the last two seasons in the Single-A and High-A levels. In 2022, he had a 3.99 ERA, 60 strikeouts, and 20 walks for High-A Everett. He also had a 1.38 WHIP in 38.1 innings pitched over eight starts last season.

The Mariners ended the longest active playoff drought last season. And general manager Jerry Dipoto is continuing to be aggressive in the offseason. Teoscar Hernandez is now going from one playoff contender to another in Seattle.

Topics  
Mariners MLB News and Rumors News
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
