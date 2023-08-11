Boxing News and Rumors

Terence Crawford Wants Gervonta Davis at 147: “That’s A Big Money Fight”

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
TCrawfordTC1a

Terence Crawford, the undisputed welterweight world champion, has expressed interest in fighting Gervonta Davis, the 135-lb secondary champion. Crawford is willing to stay at 147 lbs for the fight, which he believes would be a “big money fight”.

Terence Crawford is a 33-year-old American professional boxer. He is the current WBO welterweight champion and has a professional record of 38 wins and 0 losses, with 29 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Crawford is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Gervonta Davis is a 26-year-old American professional boxer. He is the current WBA lightweight champion and has a professional record of 25 wins and 0 losses, with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Davis is known for his punching power and has a large following on social media.

Terrance Crawford vs. Gervonta Davis

Crawford has expressed interest in fighting Davis at 147 lbs, which would require Davis to move up 12 lbs from his current weight class. Crawford believes that the fight would be a “big money fight” and has indicated that he is willing to stay at 147 lbs for the fight. It remains to be seen if Davis is interested in the matchup.

A potential fight between Terence Crawford and Gervonta Davis would be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best boxers in the world. Crawford’s technical skills and Davis’ punching power make for an intriguing stylistic matchup. However, it remains to be seen if the fight will actually come to fruition, as Davis may be hesitant to move up in weight to face Crawford.

Terence Crawford’s interest in fighting Gervonta Davis at 147 lbs has generated a lot of buzz in the boxing world. Crawford is willing to stay at 147 lbs for the fight, which he believes would be a “big money fight.” Fans of boxing will be eagerly awaiting any updates on a potential matchup between these two talented fighters.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Mayweather vs Paul
Logan Paul Opens as Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Dillon Danis in Boxing Match
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
Boxing News and Rumors
strikeforceheavyweightfedoremelianenko2
Fedor Emelianenko Calls to Box Mike Tyson After Retiring From MMA
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Boxing News and Rumors
mike perry broken nose
Mike Perry Signs Multi-Fight Deal With BKFC
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 9 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Anthony Joshua bet
How to Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top