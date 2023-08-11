Terence Crawford, the undisputed welterweight world champion, has expressed interest in fighting Gervonta Davis, the 135-lb secondary champion. Crawford is willing to stay at 147 lbs for the fight, which he believes would be a “big money fight”.

Terence Crawford is a 33-year-old American professional boxer. He is the current WBO welterweight champion and has a professional record of 38 wins and 0 losses, with 29 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Crawford is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Gervonta Davis is a 26-year-old American professional boxer. He is the current WBA lightweight champion and has a professional record of 25 wins and 0 losses, with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Davis is known for his punching power and has a large following on social media.

Terrance Crawford vs. Gervonta Davis

Crawford has expressed interest in fighting Davis at 147 lbs, which would require Davis to move up 12 lbs from his current weight class. Crawford believes that the fight would be a “big money fight” and has indicated that he is willing to stay at 147 lbs for the fight. It remains to be seen if Davis is interested in the matchup.

A potential fight between Terence Crawford and Gervonta Davis would be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best boxers in the world. Crawford’s technical skills and Davis’ punching power make for an intriguing stylistic matchup. However, it remains to be seen if the fight will actually come to fruition, as Davis may be hesitant to move up in weight to face Crawford.

Terence Crawford’s interest in fighting Gervonta Davis at 147 lbs has generated a lot of buzz in the boxing world. Crawford is willing to stay at 147 lbs for the fight, which he believes would be a “big money fight.” Fans of boxing will be eagerly awaiting any updates on a potential matchup between these two talented fighters.