Terence Crawford, fresh off his victory over Errol Spence Jr., has expressed his interest in fighting the winner of the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight.

‼️ Terence Crawford has now declared that he wants to jump up THREE WEIGHTS and fight the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo winner for the undisputed super-middleweight world titles: “To go up from 147lbs to 168lbs and to win – wow. I wanna be three-time undisputed.” [@JoeRogan] pic.twitter.com/Tu9x9bI2Vc — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 18, 2023

Crawford’s Interest in Fighting Charlo

Crawford has already stated his interest in fighting Jermell Charlo, the current WBC, WBA, and IBF light middleweight champion. Crawford has expressed a desire to clash with Charlo for the 154-pound crown and a win would make him boxing’s sole undisputed champion.

Crawford’s Desire to Fight Canelo

Crawford has also expressed his desire to fight Canelo Alvarez, who is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. However, Crawford has stated that the fight would have to take place at 168 pounds, which is above his current weight class.

Crawford’s Future Fights

In addition to his interest in fighting Charlo and Canelo, Crawford has also expressed his openness to a rematch with Errol Spence Jr. and fights against other top fighters like Gervonta Davis. Crawford’s future in the sport remains uncertain, but his determination and skill make him a fighter to watch in the coming months.

In conclusion, Terence Crawford’s interest in fighting the winner of the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight has generated significant buzz in the boxing world. Crawford’s desire to fight at 168 pounds and become the undisputed champion adds an extra layer of excitement to his potential matchups. While his future in the sport remains uncertain, Crawford’s talent and determination make him a fighter to watch in the coming months.