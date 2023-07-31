Boxing News and Rumors

Terence Crawford’s Rumored Purse After Beating Errol Spence Jr.

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
TCrawfordTC1a

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. finally faced off in a highly anticipated fight on July 29, 2023. The fight was one of the biggest events in the boxing world in recent years, with both fighters considered among the best in the sport. While the exact purse for the fight has not been disclosed, there have been rumors circulating about how much money Crawford will make after his victory over Spence.

Crawford’s Victory

Crawford emerged victorious in the fight, securing a ninth-round knockout to become the undisputed champion at 147 pounds. The win allowed him to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport and further solidify his position as one of the top fighters in the welterweight division.

Crawford’s Purse

While the exact purse for the fight has not been disclosed, there have been rumors circulating about how much money Crawford will make for the fight. According to Sporting News, representatives from two unnamed hedge funds offered guaranteed purses of $25 million for Crawford and Spence. While it is unclear whether these offers were accepted, they provide some insight into the potential earnings for the fighters.

The Significance of the Fight

The fight between Crawford and Spence was one of the most significant events in the boxing world in recent years. Both fighters were undefeated and considered among the best in the sport. The winner of the fight would cement their legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport.

Crawford’s recent victory over Spence further solidified his position as one of the top fighters in the welterweight division. The win allowed him to become the undisputed champion at 147 pounds and showcased his ability to compete and succeed against top-level welterweights.

With his victory over Spence, Crawford has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport. He is now considered among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and is expected to continue to dominate the welterweight division.

Boxing News and Rumors
