Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback

Dylan Williams
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Terrell Owens is 49 years old and has not played in the NFL since 2010. However, he had been in contact to set up a comeback.

The Hall of Fame receiver had been in contact with two of his former teams- the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers over the last month. The Cowboys were in “constant communication” with Owens’ camp about a potential reunion. But according to reporter Dov Kleiman, the Cowboys will not be signing him at this time.

Terrell Owens had been remaining active in football; most recently, he played in the Fan Controlled Football league, a 7-on-7 indoor league where fans call plays. This past season, he caught 11 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Also, after guaranteeing that he will run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash, Owens proceeded to run a 4.38 in August. Remember, he turned 49 years old in December.

The Hall of Fame Career of Terrell Owens

Owens played 15 years in the NFL from 1996-2010 with San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo, and Cincinnati. During his career, he was selected to five All-Pros (2000-02, 2004, 2007), as well as being selected to six Pro Bowls. In his age-37 season with Cincinnati in 2010, Owens caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns, the last season he played in the NFL.

In addition to his accolades, Owens’ 15,934 receiving yards are third all-time, only trailing Jerry Rice (22,895) and Larry Fitzgerald (17,492). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

It is not the first time Owens has flirted with the idea of an NFL comeback. It may not be the last either, given the interest he gained. If Owens returned to the NFL, he would be the oldest player to play in a game. It seems like an unlikely feat, but who knows in the crazy world of the NFL?

NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
