Tests Reveal Positive Results for Jonathan Taylor’s Ankle, Chances to Play Thursday

The Colts (1-2-1) can exhale a small sigh of relief after seeing running back Jonathan Taylor’s X-rays.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the elite running back’s X-rays and MRI produced clean test results upon evaluation after suffering an injury in Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans (2-2). Taylor limped off the field, but still managed 20 carries. The usual workload yielded atypical results of just 42 yards and an inopportune fumble that the Titans recovered.

He carries questionable status heading into a short-rested Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos (2-2). The Broncos face the Colts without their own highly capable running back. Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL in a season-ending injury against the Raiders yesterday.

No complete tear but still will have to deal with mild eversion/high ankle sprain with a tight turn around.https://t.co/KVbZ1bXtmR — Former head team physician for the San Diego Chargers (1997-2013) and orthopedic sports injuries specialist David J. Chao speaking on Jonathan Taylor’s injury – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 3, 2022

Pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines skyrockets in NFL betting on player props if head coach Frank Reich elects to go the safest route. Undrafted free agent Deon Jackson hangs on the edge of the 53-man roster. Former fixture of the Broncos’ offense Phillip Lindsay is available for promotion on the practice squad if the Colts want a familiar, hardened face for the matchup if Taylor can’t go.

The sooner the Colts’ workhorse can return to full game-breaking speed, the better. He captured the rushing title last year at 1811 yards, breaking the single-season franchise record set in 2000 by Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. Taylor led the league in touchdowns as well. Next Gen Stats clocked a top speed of over 22 mph. The blazing time was the fastest any NFL player reached in 2021.

Now the Colts wish for an equally speedy recovery uninhibited by Thursday Night Football’s infamous setbacks if Taylor plays.