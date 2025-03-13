Texans Acquire C.J. Gardner-Johnson In Trade With Eagles

The Houston Texans have made a trade to hopefully bolster their secondary. The team has reportedly worked out a trade with the Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles, to get safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson returned to the Eagles last season for his second stint with the organization and was a key staple of the best total team defense in the NFL. A defense that played a major factor in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Houston Texans are hoping the veteran safety can provide a punch to a secondary that has already lost Eric Murray to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Houston Texans Trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Exchange for Kenyon Green

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Possible Impact With the Houston Texans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has a fiery personality. However, that personality is one that defensive units sometimes need, even if it does result in a penalty or two. At the end of the day, he is still a quality safety to have backing up one’s secondary. Last year, in his second stint with the Eagles, he logged six interceptions, a forced fumble, and 12 passes defended.

He also recorded 59 combined tackles, two tackles for a loss, and 24 solo tackles. Throughout his six-year career, Gardner-Johnson has produced 18 interceptions, 51 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The former Florida Gator has also generated 304 combined tackles, 234 solo tackles, and 4.0 sacks in that span. Considering all of this, C.J. Gardner-Johnson should be a positive addition to a Houston Texans defense that was one of the more underrated units in the league last season.

Another Key Player Gone From the Super Bowl Champions

Like any Super Bowl team, the Eagles are starting to lose key personnel from their squad. That is the nature of the business. You win a Super Bowl and other teams are going to be looking at talent from your team. The Eagles are feeling this as they have now lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, and Josh Sweat.

Slay agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Sweat is headed to Arizona to play for the Cardinals. Still, one should not discount the Eagles for a chance to repeat next year. Per FanDuel, Philadelphia is still the favorites at +650 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl as of March 13th, 2025. Depending on what else transpires this offseason, the Eagles should continue to be considered the favorites going into next year. Especially since they still have the likes of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.