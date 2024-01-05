NFL News and Rumors

Texans vs. Colts: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dan Girolamo
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9)

Week 18 features a Saturday night matchup between the Houston Texans (9-7) and Indianapolis Colts (9-7). Below, we examine the odds for Texans vs. Colts and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16)
Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Texans are a slight 1.5-point favorite. The Texans are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games against the Colts.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline -125 +105 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Texans vs. Colts Predictions And Picks

Colts +1.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after an NFL International Series game against the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a win-and-in scenario for both teams on Saturday night. The winner of Texans vs. Colts will clinch a playoff berth. The winner also clinches the AFC South if the Jaguars lose to the Titans.

Win or lose, both teams have overachieved. The Texans hit a home run by drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud and hiring head coach DeMeco Ryans. Stroud and Ryans will try to become the first rookie quarterback and head coach to make the playoff since Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck with the Colts in 2012.

Speaking of first-year coaches, Shane Steichen deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done in year one. After losing Anthony Richardson to a season-ending injury, the Colts have remained afloat thanks to the league’s best backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

The matchup to watch is the Colts’ 13th-ranked rushing attack (114.5 yards/game) against the Texans’ fourth-ranked rushing defense (88.5 yards/game).

This game is truly a coin flip. Even though the Texans have the edge on defense and at quarterback, I’ll take Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense to prevail in a close game at home.

If you’re superstitious, every expert is picking the Texans to win, which is never a good sign.

Bet on Colts +1.5 (-110) at BetOnline

Texans vs. Colts Best Prop Bet

Both Teams to Score 19.5 Points (+100)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) smiles as he leaves the field Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, after beating the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In their first matchup, the Colts defeated the Texans by a score of 31-20. Each team has scored 20+ points in each of their last three matchups.

Since then, both offenses have found a rhythm. The Colts scored 20+ points in 13 of 16 games, while the Texans have scored 20+ games in 11 of 16 games.

Both defenses surrender over 20 points per game – Texans at 20.9 and Colts at 24.5. While the game will be close, both offenses should have success and score at least 20 points.

Bet on Both Teams to Score 19.5 Points (+100) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
