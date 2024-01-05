Texans vs. Colts: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Week 18 features a Saturday night matchup between the Houston Texans (9-7) and Indianapolis Colts (9-7). Below, we examine the odds for Texans vs. Colts and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

On BetOnline, the Texans are a slight 1.5-point favorite. The Texans are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games against the Colts.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Texans vs. Colts Predictions And Picks

Colts +1.5 (-110)

It’s a win-and-in scenario for both teams on Saturday night. The winner of Texans vs. Colts will clinch a playoff berth. The winner also clinches the AFC South if the Jaguars lose to the Titans.

Win or lose, both teams have overachieved. The Texans hit a home run by drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud and hiring head coach DeMeco Ryans. Stroud and Ryans will try to become the first rookie quarterback and head coach to make the playoff since Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck with the Colts in 2012.

Speaking of first-year coaches, Shane Steichen deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done in year one. After losing Anthony Richardson to a season-ending injury, the Colts have remained afloat thanks to the league’s best backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew.

The matchup to watch is the Colts’ 13th-ranked rushing attack (114.5 yards/game) against the Texans’ fourth-ranked rushing defense (88.5 yards/game).

This game is truly a coin flip. Even though the Texans have the edge on defense and at quarterback, I’ll take Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense to prevail in a close game at home.

If you’re superstitious, every expert is picking the Texans to win, which is never a good sign.

Texans vs. Colts Best Prop Bet

Both Teams to Score 19.5 Points (+100)

In their first matchup, the Colts defeated the Texans by a score of 31-20. Each team has scored 20+ points in each of their last three matchups.

Since then, both offenses have found a rhythm. The Colts scored 20+ points in 13 of 16 games, while the Texans have scored 20+ games in 11 of 16 games.

Both defenses surrender over 20 points per game – Texans at 20.9 and Colts at 24.5. While the game will be close, both offenses should have success and score at least 20 points.