The Philadelphia Eagles remain as the NFL’s only undefeated team. They will look to keep their winning streak as they head to Houston to battle the Texans. Can the Texans pull off arguably the biggest upset of the year? Or will the Eagles continue to soar as Super Bowl contenders?

Jalen Hurts continues to lead the Eagles in a great season and is surging as an MVP candidate. While Hurts is the undisputed leader of the team, there are other great players who have contributed to Philadelphia’s success this year. A.J. Brown is having another terrific campaign and Miles Sanders is an underrated running back. Not to mention, the defense is getting more talented with the Robert Quinn acquisition. However, Houston is going to be looking to play spoiler and they have a few weapons of their own. Brandin Cooks remains a Texan after the trade deadline and they also have one of the up and coming young running backs of the league. This game could be closer than many expect.

Texans vs Eagles Game Info

• Location: NRG Stadium, Houston TX

• Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

• Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

• TV: Prime Video

Philadelphia Looking Like Super Bowl Contenders

The Eagles have been dominant all year long. Many predicted the Eagles to be a surprise team coming into the season, but no one expected them to be this dominant. Jalen Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race right now and both the offense and defense are playing at a high level. The Eagles come into this game averaging 28 points per game while allowing only 16.9 points per game. Considering the opponent is only averaging 16.6 points in this Texans vs Eagles matchup, this stat bodes well for the visiting team.

As alluded to earlier, the already-impressive Eagles defense is also getting some extra help. Robert Quinn goes from one extreme situation to another as he will now be competing for a ring rather than a high draft pick. Philadelphia’s defense now adds a pass-rusher with 100-plus career sacks to their unit. This was already a defense that boasted the likes of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Fletcher Cox which has led this defense to the second ranked defensive unit so far this season. With all of this in mind, this is shaping up to be Houston’s toughest test of the season.

Can the Texans Play Spoiler?

If the home team has any advantage in this Texans vs Eagles game, it is that the pressure is on the Eagles to handle business and remain undefeated. It sounds cold to say, but Houston has nothing to lose in this game which could actually benefit them. It is extremely hard to win week after week in this league, and the Eagles have the biggest target on their back right now. Despite having a 1-5-1 win-loss record, the Texans do have this advantage in this Thursday Night matchup.

Houston’s offense is bolstered by a young up-and-coming half back in Dameon Pierce who has rushed for 539 yards and three touchdowns this year. Not to mention, Houston’s defense is nothing to frown at as they are currently ranked ninth in the NFL. If the Texans are going to have any chance, they must rely on their playmakers (such as Pierce and Cooks), hope some breaks go their way, and hope the defense can force a couple of turnovers.

Predictions For Texans vs Eagles

For this Texans vs Eagles game, the Eagles will remain undefeated. However, the game will be a lot closer than many NFL peers believe. Now is when the pressure is going to amp up on this young Philadelphia team. With the biggest target on their back right now, the Eagles are going to receive every team’s best effort every week. Expect this matchup to come down to a game-winning drive that results in a last-second field goal or touchdown.

