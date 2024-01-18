NFL News and Rumors

Texans vs. Ravens: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with end Isaiah Likely

The first game of the Divisional Round will feature the No. 4 Houston Texans taking on the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon. Below, we examine the odds for Texans vs. Ravens and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Texans vs. Ravens Odds

Lamar Jackson Ravens
Oct 29, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Ravens are a huge 9.5-point favorite. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters Saturday’s game with a 1-3 SU/ATS postseason record.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-108) -9.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Texans vs. Ravens Predictions And Picks

Texans +9.5 (-108)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
Aug 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before playing against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans’ magical season continues with a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round. The Texans defense stepped up in a big way, returning two interceptions for touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud now has a case for the best rookie season ever for a quarterback after his performance, completing 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns with a newly perfect passer rating of 157.2.

Stroud became the seventh rookie to win a playoff game since 2000. Only Mark Sanchez and Joe Flacco won their next game in the Divisional Round.

The biggest matchup will be Stroud against the Ravens’ number-one-ranked scoring defense (16.5 points/game). The Ravens defeated the Texans in Week 1 by a score of 25-9. However, the game marked Stroud’s first career start, so there’s not much you can take away from that game.

The best way to beat the Ravens is to run the ball efficiently. Baltimore allowed rushing totals of 139, 87, 178, and 155 in their four losses. The Texans rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown in the win against the Browns. If Houston can stretch that to 100+ yards, they’ll increase their chances of keeping the game close.

The Ravens dominated during the regular season, beating San Francisco, Detroit, and Houston – three playoff teams – in dominant fashion.

With home-field advantage and a seasoned Lamar Jackson, this is the best chance the Ravens have had to reach the Super Bowl in a decade. This game could see the return of Mark Andrews, who has been out for the last two months with an ankle injury.

All eyes will be on Jackson, who has struggled in the postseason. Jackson’s postseason numbers: 900 yards passing, three touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 68.3 passer rating with 367 rushing yards and one touchdown. It’s time for Jackson to silence his postseason critics.

I like Baltimore to win, especially in cold, windy weather.

However, all the trends say to back Houston in this spot. Jackson is 1-3 ATS in the playoffs, 15-23 ATS as a home favorite, and 1-8 ATS as a favorite of 7.5 points or more in the last three seasons (Action Network). Until proven otherwise, Jackson does not cover the spread in these situations. I’ll take the 9.5 points and back the Texans.

Bet on Texans +9.5 (-108) at BetOnline

Texans vs. Ravens Best Prop Bet

Devin Singletary Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

I mentioned it above, but teams must run the ball efficiently to beat the Ravens.

Baltimore has arguably the best defense in the league, ranking top 10 in multiple categories, including yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and first downs allowed. However, Baltimore ranks 14th against the run (109.4 yards/game).

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary is the top option in the backfield. Against an elite Browns defense, Singletary rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown in the Wild Card Round.

Since Week 10, the Ravens have allowed 100+ rushing yards in six of eight games. If Houston commits to running the ball, they should have success. With the Ravens expected to design a game plan around stopping Stroud, I’ll back Singletary to surpass 60+ rushing yards.

Bet on Devin Singletary Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
