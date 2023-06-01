In the world of college football coaching, one figure towers above many others – Jimbo Fisher, the esteemed head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies. Revered for his strategy and leadership, Fisher’s journey in Aggieland, which began in 2018, has been quite the ride. We’re here to delve into the details of Fisher’s contract, salary, buyout clause, net worth, and track record.

Jimbo Fisher Contract & Salary

Fisher’s leap from Florida State University to Texas A&M in 2018 was a groundbreaking move. It was a new dawn in Texas as he took the helm, leading the Aggies to three consecutive bowl games. Recognizing Fisher’s efforts and potential, Texas A&M extended his contract in 2021 with a phenomenal $95 million guaranteed deal that runs through 2031, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Let’s crunch some numbers to understand Fisher’s salary structure. Apart from a base salary of $500,000 per annum, Fisher receives an impressive supplemental income, which looks like this:

2023: $8,650,000

2024: $8,750,000

2025: $8,850,000

2026: $8,950,000

2027: $9,050,000

2028: $9,150,000

2029: $9,250,000

2030: $9,350,000

2031: $9,450,000

This puts Fisher’s 2023 salary at $9.15 million.

Incentives & Perks

Fisher’s contract also carries enticing incentives, including:

$100,000 for making an appearance in the SEC Championship game. $100,000 extra for an SEC Championship win.

$100,000 incentive for playing in a non-New Year’s 6 bowl game OR

$200,000 for a New Year’s 6 bowl game.

The greater of: $300,000 for leading the team to the College Football Playoff. $500,000 for making it to the national championship game. $1,000,000 for winning the national championship.

$50,000 bonus for being named SEC Coach of the Year.

$100,000 incentive for winning National Coach of the Year.

Fisher’s contract also include perks like use of a private jet, cars provided by the program, and a country club membership.

Jimbo Fisher Buyout

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room – the buyout clause. If Fisher were to be dismissed after the 2023 season, he would be owed a staggering $77 million. This clause provides protection to Fisher, securing his financial future and fostering an environment of stability and trust between him and the institution.

The clause in Fisher’s contract states that if Fisher is fired without cause prior to the end of his contract, he will be owed the outstanding amount of his contract regardless. Here’s how it breaks down, with his termination date and buyout amount below:

Jan. 1, 2023: $85,950,000

Jan. 1, 2024: $76,800,000

Jan. 1, 2025: $67,550,000

Jan. 1, 2026: $58,200,000

Jan. 1, 2027: $48,750,000

Jan. 1, 2028: $39,200,000

Jan. 1, 2029: $29,550,000

Jan. 1, 2030: $19,800,000

Jan. 1, 2031: $9,950,000

A quarter of this amount would be payable within 60 days of termination, with the balance settled in annual installments through 2031.

Jimbo Fisher Record

Fisher’s football genius isn’t just theory; it’s reflected in his outstanding record. Boasting a career record of 122-44, Fisher led Florida State University to a national championship, three ACC championships, and four ACC Atlantic Division titles.

At Texas A&M, he holds three bowl wins (Gator, Texas, and Orange) under his belt and has managed to position the team 4th in the country in 2020 with a stellar 9-1 record. His overall tenure at A&M stands at 39-21, with a 23-18 record in the SEC.

Jimbo Fisher Net Worth

Now, let’s dive into Jimbo Fisher’s net worth. With a fortune estimated at over $25 million, Fisher’s financial success is no less impressive than his football career. This impressive figure is a testament to his longevity, expertise, and success in college football.

His well-negotiated contracts, coupled with the lucrative incentives and bonuses, have played significant roles in accumulating this net worth.

But it’s more than just a number. Fisher’s net worth reflects the industry’s recognition of his talent and the value he brings to the sport. It signifies his hard-earned standing in the football world, a place he’s carved out through years of dedication, resilience, and, above all, an unwavering passion for the game.

His net worth is not merely about financial security or extravagant luxuries; it symbolizes the high regard for Fisher’s professional acumen and his noteworthy contribution to college football.

