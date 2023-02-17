Kobe Black’s decision on where to play college football has been a hot topic among college football enthusiasts. The highly-talented cornerback is the consensus second-ranked CB nationally and the 14th-ranked consensus overall player in his class. While many had anticipated that he would join Texas A&M, it now seems that he is leaning towards joining his brother Korie at Oklahoma State.

Aggies Failing to Live Up to the Hype

Texas A&M had the number-one college football recruiting class in 2022, but the Aggies failed to live up to the hype, managing only a 5-7 record and a 2-6 record in the SEC. The next couple of recruiting cycles are crucial for the Aggies, but it appears that they have missed out on the opportunity to land a top-ranked cornerback in Kobe Black.

At 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 lbs, Black has been scouted as having terrific size with a high point ability and strong hands at the catch point. His athleticism and size make him a prototype boundary corner at the next level. If he manages to fulfill his potential, he will likely go very early in the NFL draft in years to come.

Black is a two-way player, playing at wide receiver too, but his future lies at cornerback at the next level. He is also a high school basketball standout, but football is likely where he will ply his trade in college.

Kobe Guided by Older Brother Korie

Despite Texas A&M’s impressive recruitment history, it seems that they won’t be adding Black to their roster. The talented player has made it clear that he is leaning towards playing at Oklahoma State to join his brother Korie, who is already a cornerback for the Cowboys.

For Kobe Black, the opportunity to play with his brother is something he can’t pass up. Korie has been quoted as saying, “We talk all the time. I try my best to guide him as much as I can.”

While Texas A&M will undoubtedly be disappointed to miss out on such a talented player, they will have to look elsewhere to build their roster. For Oklahoma State, the addition of Kobe Black to their team is a significant boost, not only in terms of his athletic abilities but also in terms of the strong bond between the Black brothers.

Kobe Black’s leaning towards joining Oklahoma State instead of Texas A&M has been the subject of much discussion among college football fans. While the decision is not yet final, the opportunity to play with his brother appears to be a priority for him. Texas A&M will need to focus on other prospects, while Oklahoma State is poised to welcome the talented cornerback to their team.