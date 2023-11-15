College Football

Texas A&M Next Football Coach Latest Betting Odds: Mike Elko Favorite With Sportsbooks to Take Over From Jimbo Fisher

David Evans
As the news of Texas A&M parting ways with Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher begins to hit home, Aggie fans can’t help but wonder who will take the reins next. With Fisher now with his feet up on the couch, counting his money, the burning question remains: Who will be the next head coach? The betting odds are in, so let’s take a closer look at the favorites to take on the role.

Mike Elko (+175)

Leading the pack is Mike Elko, the current Duke football coach. Elko is no stranger to the rumors connecting him to Texas A&M, having previously served as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. During his weekly media availability, he addressed the speculation but emphasized his commitment to Duke.

With an impressive 15-8 record in his first two seasons as a college head coach, Elko has become a fan favorite. BetOnline currently set his odds at +175 to be the next head coach at Texas A&M.

Lane Kiffin (+500)

Lane Kiffin, recently in the news because of leaked audio telling one of his Ole Miss players he can be kicked off the team for taking a mental health break, is the current second favorite to take over from Jimbo Fisher. His odds are currently set at +500.

Kiffin went 3-0 versus Fisher during his stint at the Aggies. Furthermore, he famously once referred to Fisher as ‘a clown.’ The ultimate middle finger to one of Kiffin’s biggest adversaries would be take his job.

His ability to develop dynamic offenses and attract top talent makes him an intriguing candidate.

Jeff Traylor (+700)

Jeff Traylor, currently with odds set at +800, is a compelling candidate in the search for Texas A&M’s next head coach. His impressive track record at UTSA speaks volumes. He has back-to-back 11-win seasons and Conference USA titles in 2021 and 2022.

Traylor also has deep Texas roots. Traylor’s strong ties to Texas and his ability to connect with recruits in the region could be pivotal factors in his favor.

Dan Campbell (+1600)

Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions head coach and an A&M alum, is a wild card candidate.

Campbell’s impact on the NFL franchise has been significant, and although it’s unlikely that he would leave his current role for a return to his alma mater, his odds of +1600 suggest that some are still holding out hope.

Lance Leipold (+2000)

Kansas’ Lance Leipold is another name making waves in the coaching carousel. Known for his remarkable turnaround at Kansas, he transformed a struggling program into a top-20 contender in just two years.

His ability to build winning cultures is well-documented, and his track record as a head coach speaks volumes. While Leipold may prefer the Michigan job if it becomes available, Texas A&M’s odds of +2000 suggest he’s still in the mix.

Chris Kileman (+2500)

Chris Klieman of Kansas State is a proven winner with a history of success at lower divisions. With four FCS titles at North Dakota State and a Big 12 title at K-State, Klieman’s coaching talent is undeniable.

Currently boasting a 7-3 record this season, he remains a strong contender for the Aggies’ head coaching role, with odds of +2500.

Texas A&M Next Coach Odds

Coach Odds Sportsbook
Mike Elko +175
Lane Kiffin +500
Jeff Traylor +700
Urban Meyer +800
Kalen DeBoer +1200
Mike Norvell +1400
Dan Campbell +1600
Lance Leipold +2000
Chris Kileman +2500

*Other coaches available at BetOnline.ag. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Texas A&M Aggies
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
