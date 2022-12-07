Texas A&M RB and Track Star Devon Achane Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Texas A&M unexpectedly struggled this year, but their one shining light was running back Devon Achane, who stood out every time he was on the field. Achane’s speed and athleticism were visible to all every time he got his hands on the ball. Unfortunately for the Aggies, one of college football‘s brightest and fastest prospects will be heading to the NFL. Achane announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he would be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Track speed to the football field

Devon Achane is absolutely lightning. Even among the top echelon of college football players, his speed hits different and you can see it on film. It should be no surprise since as well as being a stud on the football field, he is also a track star.

In March 2022, Achane ran a 10.02 100 meters, albeit wind assisted. He has also ran a 6.63 60 meters and 20.20 200 meters this year. That speeds translates well to the football field and Achane’s season at Texas A&M this season is testament to that.

This season, he scored 11 touchdowns on a struggling Aggies team rushing for 1,102 yards at a clip 5.6 yards per carry. This was likely enough to draw the attention of NFL scouts and executives who will see Achane as a very good professional prospect. On Tuesday, Achane declared that he was leaving Texas A&M and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. He thanked the ’12th man’ on Instagram.

“Thank you for everything, 12th man,” Achane posted. “I’m grateful for what you all have done for me. It’s a blessing to have been part of this university. I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Texas A&M junior RB Devon Achane is declaring for the NFL Draft, according to his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/THzge4IcQj — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 6, 2022

Mock drafting is obviously a difficult process and Achane is going anywhere from bottom of the first round to middle of the third round depending on which 0f the 2023 NFL mock drafts you choose to believe.

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced RB5 on PFF's Big Board📈 pic.twitter.com/sdwpmdBTci — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 6, 2022

Achane is around the fourth or fifth best running back prospect in most drafts. Bijan Robinson of Texas is currently the consensus number one running back in the draft. He is followed by Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs and Michigan’s Blake Corum. Ole Miss prospect Zach Evans and Devon Achane are currently projected to go around the same time in the draft. However, with the combine to come, Achane should fancy his chances to rocket up big boards since he could likely be the most impressive running back on display that day.