Texas A&M vs. Alabama – Time, Channel, Odds & Picks | College Football Week 6 Player Props

This Saturday, an under-performing Texas A&M heads to Tuscaloosa to take on the number one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Here we discuss the odds and our player props picks for the game. Also, we make sure you don’t miss the kick-off by providing the kick-off time and which channel to tune into.

Texas A&M Aggies @ #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/8/2022 8:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/8/2022 8:00 pm EST. Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL.

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL. TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Texas A&M

+1125 +24 (-110) Albamaa

-3500 -24 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 51

-110 Under 51

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Best Betting Sites for College Football

Tide Rolling

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will likely be feeling his seat warming up at the moment. The Aggies, who have the number one recruiting class this year have underwhelmed this season. An upset loss to Appalachian State and a big loss to Mississippi State were likely not on the agenda for the preseason number six team. One way to get back in the good books with the fans would be to pull an upset over number one ranked Alabama.

That seems like a distant dream at the moment and the oddsmakers agree. They make Alabama long odds on in this one. The Crimson Tide are 24 point favorites and the total points line is set at 51. It lines up well to target the Alabama running backs for our player props.

The only real team to give Bama a scare so far was Texas, where they kicked a last gasp field goal to emerge victorious. Let’s take a closer look to see if A&M could cause a scare of their own.

How will this game be decided?

It is quite difficult to see how Texas A&M could keep this close. However, their best bet is likely to get running back Devon Achane going. He runs a 10.2 100 meters and is likely the fastest player on the field. His season so far has been reasonable with three touchdowns and going at 5.8 yards per carry. But this Alabama defense shuts down everything.

The Crimson Tide D only allows 11 points per game. Additionally, they are ranked fifth in college football at stopping the pass and 11th in opposition rushing yards per game.

The problems don’t end there for the Aggies. Their starting quarterback Max Johnson is out for this game and possibly the season. This brings in third-year sophomore Haynes King. King is a dual threat quarterback who has only played sparingly in his college career so far, including the start of the season where he beat out Max Johnson for the starting gig. A win here would be quite a way to announce his comeback onto the scene. But that seems unlikely.

Banged up Bryce Young leads to big day for Gibbs?

On offense for Alabama, quarterback Bryce Young is banged up. However, with the talent they have all around him, it is unlikely to matter.

The matchup on the line is absolutely brutal for Texas A&M. They will get absolutely mauled by this Alabama front and running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the one who could take advantage. He is currently going at a monstrous 8.8 yards per carry and that is likely to continue in this one. If Young is banged up, head coach Nick Saban could lean more strongly on Gibbs than usual. We would be bullish on him covering his 69.5 rushing yards line with Bovada anyway, but it is an even bigger bet with Young struggling. A big day seems like it is in store for Gibbs and that is what we will base our player props best bets on in this one.

What are the picks?