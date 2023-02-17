Micah Hudson, the consensus sixth-ranked player nationally and third-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024, is strongly leaning towards joining the Texas Longhorns. The 6-foot tall, 190 lb receiver from Temple, Texas, has emerged as the top target for head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2024 cycle.

Five-Star Hudson Destined For Success

Five-star wide receiver, Micah Hudson is a versatile player who can play outside or in the slot and has even played some running back in high school. In the 2022 season, he recorded 14 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown, showcasing his ability to make plays in multiple ways. At the college level, Hudson will likely excel at wide receiver, and his highlight reel is full of incredible catches.

His scouting report already indicates that Hudson could potentially be an early NFL draft pick in the near future.

Catch of the year candidate from Micah Hudson #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/eHmW8lvdAw — Colton Mcclain🥋 (@cmcclain71) October 22, 2022

In Love With Longhorns Culture

When asked about his interest in the Longhorns, Hudson said, “What keeps me interested in them is it’s just Texas football. Texas football is always gonna be known for having great athletes, good football players and things like that. It’s really the culture, and that’s pretty much what it is.”

Hudson’s interest in the Longhorns only grew after his junior day visit, where he bonded with potential starting quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers. Hudson also formed a close bond with star Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy during his visit.

Sark’s Main Target in Class of 2024

As one of the top recruits in the 2024 class, Hudson is a highly coveted prospect, and his decision to lean towards Texas is a significant development for the Longhorns. With Sarkisian prioritizing him as the main target for the 2024 cycle, the Longhorns are emerging as the favorite to sign him.

For Hudson, joining the Longhorns would also mean staying close to home, something that he values. With his talent and potential, he could become a key player for the Longhorns and help them compete for championships.

Hudson has already made several visits to the University of Texas campus, and he plans to make more trips in the near future. His strong interest in the Longhorns would make him one of the top additions to their recruiting class in 2024.

Micah Hudson’s decision to lean towards joining the Texas Longhorns is a significant development in college football recruiting. As one of the top prospects in the class of 2024, Hudson’s interest in the Longhorns could give them a major boost in their recruiting efforts. With his versatility and playmaking ability, Hudson could become a key player for the Longhorns and help them achieve success in the future.