NCAAF

Texas Football Recruiting: 5-Star WR Micah Hudson Leaning Towards Joining the Longhorns

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
micah hudson

Micah Hudson, the consensus sixth-ranked player nationally and third-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024, is strongly leaning towards joining the Texas Longhorns. The 6-foot tall, 190 lb receiver from Temple, Texas, has emerged as the top target for head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2024 cycle.

Five-Star Hudson Destined For Success

Five-star wide receiver, Micah Hudson is a versatile player who can play outside or in the slot and has even played some running back in high school. In the 2022 season, he recorded 14 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown, showcasing his ability to make plays in multiple ways. At the college level, Hudson will likely excel at wide receiver, and his highlight reel is full of incredible catches.

His scouting report already indicates that Hudson could potentially be an early NFL draft pick in the near future.

In Love With Longhorns Culture

When asked about his interest in the Longhorns, Hudson said, “What keeps me interested in them is it’s just Texas football. Texas football is always gonna be known for having great athletes, good football players and things like that. It’s really the culture, and that’s pretty much what it is.”

Hudson’s interest in the Longhorns only grew after his junior day visit, where he bonded with potential starting quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers. Hudson also formed a close bond with star Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy during his visit.

Sark’s Main Target in Class of 2024

As one of the top recruits in the 2024 class, Hudson is a highly coveted prospect, and his decision to lean towards Texas is a significant development for the Longhorns. With Sarkisian prioritizing him as the main target for the 2024 cycle, the Longhorns are emerging as the favorite to sign him.

For Hudson, joining the Longhorns would also mean staying close to home, something that he values. With his talent and potential, he could become a key player for the Longhorns and help them compete for championships.

Hudson has already made several visits to the University of Texas campus, and he plans to make more trips in the near future. His strong interest in the Longhorns would make him one of the top additions to their recruiting class in 2024.

Micah Hudson’s decision to lean towards joining the Texas Longhorns is a significant development in college football recruiting. As one of the top prospects in the class of 2024, Hudson’s interest in the Longhorns could give them a major boost in their recruiting efforts. With his versatility and playmaking ability, Hudson could become a key player for the Longhorns and help them achieve success in the future.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
jadyn davis

Michigan Football Recruiting: 5-Star QB Jadyn Davis a Perfect Fit for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines Offense

Author image David Evans  •  1 min
NCAAF
micah hudson
Texas Football Recruiting: 5-Star WR Micah Hudson Leaning Towards Joining the Longhorns
Author image David Evans  •  1h
NCAAF
kobe black
Texas A&M Football Recruiting: Is Kobe Black Headed to Oklahoma State Instead of the Aggies?
Author image David Evans  •  2h
NCAAF
will levis2
2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis Draft Projection and Insight from NFL experts including Todd McShay & Mel Kiper
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NCAAF
justin williams
Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting: Justin Williams, Second Ranked LB in Class of 2024, Sets His Sights on the Ducks
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 16 2023
NCAAF
ryan wingo
Tennessee Volunteers Recruiting: Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo On Verge of Committing in 2024 Class
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 16 2023
NCAAF
jerrick-gibson
Florida Gators Poised to Land Top RB Recruit Jerrick Gibson After Todd Monken’s Exit from Georgia
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top