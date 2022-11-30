Texas QB Hudson Card to Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns will lose some depth at quarterback next season as backup QB Hudson Card will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Card, who started three games this season for Texas when starter Quinn Ewers got hurt, has three years of eligibility remaining. The redshirt sophomore has thrown 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions over the past two seasons. He has a QB rating of 148.1 over that span.

Card Targeting Power Five School for Transfer

A Power Five school could be in line to get a new quarterback next year as Texas Longhorns QB Hudson Card enters the NCAA transfer portal. Card spent this season backing up Quinn Ewers, who appears to be the future quarterback in Austin. Hudson Card started three games in 2022, going 75/108 passing attempts for 928 yards, six touchdowns, and just one pick.

Card was a four-star recruit out of Lake Travis High School in Texas. ESPN thought most highly of Card, ranking him as the 40th prospect in the nation in the class of 2020.

The 6-foot-2 200 lbs quarterback is believed to be targeting a power school with a focus on a winning program with an opportunity to develop.

Sources: Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the enter the transfer portal. He’s a former ESPN Top 40 recruit who is looking to land at a Power Five school. His priorities are winning and finding a place that fits his skill set to continue to develop. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2022

Potential Landing Spots for Hudson Card

There are several good spots for Card given his criteria. If Oregon QB Bo Nix declares for the NFL Draft, it opens up a good spot for a transfer quarterback. Card could make an able replacement for Nix at the Oregon Ducks for the next few years.

Another potential option for Card is Auburn. Auburn has just appointed a new coach in Hugh Freeze and should Freeze look to run a pass heavy offense, Card could be an excellent fit.

Card and other players are unable to enter the NCAA transfer portal until Monday when it opens. Card will be eligible to play immediately upon transferring.