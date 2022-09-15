NCAAF

Texas Tech vs NC State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

James Foglio
Texas Tech vs NC State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
On Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders battle the No. 16 NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Texas Tech vs NC State Week 3 matchup are below.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs NC State Wolfpack Predictions and Best Bets

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs NC State Wolfpack Pick 1: NC State to Cover

For Week 3 of college football, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and NC State Wolfpack will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17. Will the Wolfpack remain undefeated? On September 20, 2003, the last time these teams met, NC State won 49-21 at home.

Texas Tech finished with 681 total yards, but they couldn’t capitalize in the red zone. The Wolfpack forced three turnovers in that matchup.

The Red Raiders are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 road games played on a Saturday. Plus, the Wolfpack are 4-1 ATS in their past five meetings versus Big 12 opponents. More betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet On NC State -10 at Bovada

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs NC State Wolfpack Pick 2: Devin Leary to pass for over 268.5 yards

Furthermore, in NC State’s 55-3 blowout win over Charleston Southern, quarterback Devin Leary passed for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed 64% of his passes.

In Week 1, Leary finished with 211 passing yards in his team’s 21-20 road win against East Carolina. While the junior quarterback has not yet passed for 269 yards in a game, this one could be it.

Leary put up at least 270 passing yards in six different games last season. At Wake Forest, he passed for 408 yards in Week 10.

Bet on Devin Leary to pass for over 268.5 yards at Bovada

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs NC State Wolfpack Pick 3: Point total will go over 56

Equally important, the point total in this Texas Tech vs NC State matchup is set at 56. In addition to the Red Raiders being 2-14 SU in their past 16 road games, the total has gone over in four of their last six contests played on a Saturday.

Moreover, the total has gone over in five of the Red Raiders’ previous seven games played during Week 3.

On the other side, the total has gone over in four of the Wolfpack’s last five games. And the total has gone over in five of NC State’s past six contests played during Week 3.

Therefore, pick NC State to win, they will cover the spread, and the total will go over 56. More betting picks and predictions for the Texas Tech vs NC State game are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 56 at Bovada

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs NC State Wolfpack Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Texas Tech Red Raiders +285
NC State Wolfpack -370

 

College Football Picks NCAAF News
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
