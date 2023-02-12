The 10 Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 2023 is set to kick off from State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday and NFL fans seem divided on who to bet on in the big game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will open as 1-point underdogs in Arizona while the Eagles are now just -118 betting favorites at BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

So far, the largest recorded wager for Super Bowl 2023 came in at BetMGM — a $1.25 million bet on Eagles ML at -125 odds.

Of the 10 largest wagers on the Super Bowl, five of them have come in on the Eagles ML compared to just one bet on the Chiefs’ ML and two on Kansas City covering the spread.

Here are the 10 biggest Super Bowl bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs.

$1,250,000 on Eagles ML -125 at BetMGM $1,000,000 on Eagles ML -125 at BetMGM $500,000 on Chiefs ML +105 at BetMGM in Nevada $314,000 on Chiefs +3.5 (-157) alternate line at Caesars in Arizona $270,039.85 on OVER 50.5 at Caesars $220,000 on Under 50.5 at Caesars $220,000 on Eagles ML -110 at South Point in Nevada $210,000 on Chiefs +2 (-105) at South Point $164,994 on Eagles ML -125 at Caesars $157,500 on Eagles PK -105 at South Point

Biggest Super Bowl 2023 Prop Bet

NFL fans aren’t just betting big on the outcome of the game either.

Player props have become one of the most popular wagers to make on Super Bowl Sunday.

In Nevada, one bettor took things to the next level by wagering $225,000 on Mahomes over 1.5 passing TDs (-225) at BetMGM.

At DraftKings, the most bet on player prop in Super Bowl 2023 is Eagles’ RB Kenneth Gainwell OVER 19.5 rushing yards (-135).