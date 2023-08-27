In the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason pregame, fans spotted Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., both dressed in t-shirts and shorts, engaged in a lively and pleasant discussion.

Baker Mayfield and @OBJ played three seasons together in Cleveland. They meet before their final preseason game in Tampa. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/YJqhvkyT02 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 26, 2023

While this is a regular occurrence before NFL games as former teammates catch up with each other, this interaction was particularly ironic, especially for Cleveland Browns fans.

Browns fans do not have to think too much as they will immediately recall that both of these players were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns, at least for a little while.

That was before Odell Beckham Jr.’s father released a lengthy social media video and post berating Mayfield’s abilities as a quarterback and showing plays where he blatantly did not throw the ball to OBJ.

This led to a huge upheaval in the locker room which was not needed because Mayfield was injured, and the Browns needed no more drama.

The father of #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posted an 11 minute video on Instagram today. The video showed multiple times that QB Baker Mayfield missed Odell Beckham Jr. Was also active in comments. pic.twitter.com/oFbJl4ExA9 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 2, 2021

#FreeOBJ became a viral hashtag on social media with LeBron James and others outside the Browns organization weighing in.

In the end, the Browns released OBJ over the incident, and months later he won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

With all of that history, fans would like to be a proverbial fly on the wall and hear what this conversation which included hugs and laughter was about.

It is good that bygones are bygones, and all of that is in the past, but this interaction had to trigger lingering PTSD for Browns fans on Saturday.

