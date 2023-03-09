Golf’s biggest stars are set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship, and the stage is set for an epic showdown between the game’s top-ranked players in the deepest field at a PGA event this year.

Who Will Emerge As World #1?

In recent weeks, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler have held the number-one spot in the official world golf rankings. This highly anticipated tournament could settle the debate over who deserves the title of the best player in the world.

McIlroy, in particular, relishes the opportunity to compete in the PGA Tour’s latest elevated events, which promise to deliver fierce competition and increased earning potential for the game’s top talent. The Northern Irishman is fired up and ready to show the world what he’s capable of at TPC Sawgrass.

Although Cameron Smith had a sensational year last year, including a win at Sawgrass, his recent move to Saudi-backed LIV means he can not defend his title and may have removed him from the conversation for now. Nevertheless, the Jupiter-based Australian could still appear at the tournament as a fan and show his support for his fellow players.

A Record-Breaking Prizepool

But it’s not just bragging rights and ranking points at stake – there’s a record-breaking prize pool up for grabs, which only adds to the excitement of this already thrilling event. The world will watch as these top golfers battle for supremacy at The Players Championship on one of the most challenging courses on tour TPC Sawgrass.

Players Championship 2023 prize money

Win: $4,500,000

2: $2,725,000

3: $1,725,000

4: $1,225,000

5: $1,025,000

6: $906,250

7: $843,750

8: $781,250

9: $731,250

10: $681,250

11: $631,250

12: $581,250

13: $531,250

14: $481,250

15: $456,250

16: $431,250

17: $406,250

18: $381,250

19: $356,250

20: $331,250

21: $306,250

22: $281,250

23: $261,250

24: $241,250

25: $221,250

26: $201,250

27: $193,750

28: $186,250

29: $178,750

30: $171,250

31: $163,750

32: $156,250

33: $148,750

34: $142,500

35: $136,250

36: $130,000

37: $123,750

38: $118,750

39: $113,750

40: $108,750

41: $103,750

42: $98,750

43: $93,750

44: $88,750

45: $83,750

46: $78,750

47: $73,750

48: $69,750

49: $66,250

50: $64,250

51: $62,750

52: $61,250

53: $60,250

54: $59,250

55: $58,750

56: $58,250

57: $57,750

58: $57,250

59: $56,750

60: $56,250

61: $55,750

62: $55,250

63: $54,750

64: $54,250

65: $53,750

The 2023 Players Championship Schedule

The 2023 Players Championship will take place from Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12. Viewers can watch the action on NBC, Peacock, and Golf Channel.

Thursday, March 9: 12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock Friday, March 10: 12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock Saturday, March 11: 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock Sunday, March 12: 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

