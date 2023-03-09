Golf’s biggest stars are set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship, and the stage is set for an epic showdown between the game’s top-ranked players in the deepest field at a PGA event this year.
Who Will Emerge As World #1?
In recent weeks, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler have held the number-one spot in the official world golf rankings. This highly anticipated tournament could settle the debate over who deserves the title of the best player in the world.
McIlroy, in particular, relishes the opportunity to compete in the PGA Tour’s latest elevated events, which promise to deliver fierce competition and increased earning potential for the game’s top talent. The Northern Irishman is fired up and ready to show the world what he’s capable of at TPC Sawgrass.
Although Cameron Smith had a sensational year last year, including a win at Sawgrass, his recent move to Saudi-backed LIV means he can not defend his title and may have removed him from the conversation for now. Nevertheless, the Jupiter-based Australian could still appear at the tournament as a fan and show his support for his fellow players.
A Record-Breaking Prizepool
But it’s not just bragging rights and ranking points at stake – there’s a record-breaking prize pool up for grabs, which only adds to the excitement of this already thrilling event. The world will watch as these top golfers battle for supremacy at The Players Championship on one of the most challenging courses on tour TPC Sawgrass.
Players Championship 2023 prize money
Win: $4,500,000
2: $2,725,000
3: $1,725,000
4: $1,225,000
5: $1,025,000
6: $906,250
7: $843,750
8: $781,250
9: $731,250
10: $681,250
11: $631,250
12: $581,250
13: $531,250
14: $481,250
15: $456,250
16: $431,250
17: $406,250
18: $381,250
19: $356,250
20: $331,250
21: $306,250
22: $281,250
23: $261,250
24: $241,250
25: $221,250
26: $201,250
27: $193,750
28: $186,250
29: $178,750
30: $171,250
31: $163,750
32: $156,250
33: $148,750
34: $142,500
35: $136,250
36: $130,000
37: $123,750
38: $118,750
39: $113,750
40: $108,750
41: $103,750
42: $98,750
43: $93,750
44: $88,750
45: $83,750
46: $78,750
47: $73,750
48: $69,750
49: $66,250
50: $64,250
51: $62,750
52: $61,250
53: $60,250
54: $59,250
55: $58,750
56: $58,250
57: $57,750
58: $57,250
59: $56,750
60: $56,250
61: $55,750
62: $55,250
63: $54,750
64: $54,250
65: $53,750
The 2023 Players Championship Schedule
The 2023 Players Championship will take place from Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12. Viewers can watch the action on NBC, Peacock, and Golf Channel.
- Thursday, March 9: 12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock
- Friday, March 10: 12-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock
- Saturday, March 11: 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
- Sunday, March 12: 1-6 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
