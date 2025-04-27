NASCAR News and Rumors

The 3 Winless NASCAR Cup Series Drivers With The Best Chance To Prevail At Unpredictable Talladega

Author image
Jared Turner
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chase Elliott

If you’ve been a NASCAR Cup Series fan for almost any time at all, you know that Talladega Superspeedway breeds some of the most unpredictable racing on the tour.

Thanks to the draft that keeps the cars bunched together in one or two big packs over the course of the race, the lead is prone to change hands at almost any moment. And a driver can go from running 10th or 15th to being out front, or vice versa, in a matter of just a few seconds.

Of course, this unique brand of close-quarters competition is also apt to produce the “Big One” — the moniker associated with a major multi-car wreck that eliminates numerous contenders.

With all that said, a certain trio of winless-in-2025 drivers stands the best chance of going to Victory Lane on Sunday at the 2.66-mile Alabama track. Let’s count them down — from least to most likely to prevail.

3. Chase Elliott

A two-time Talladega winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR’s most popular driver always seems to have a lot of speed in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet when it hits Talladega’s high banks.

Elliott notched his maiden Talladega triumph in the spring of 2019 and made it back to Victory Lane here in the fall of 2022. The second-generation driver and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champ has led in each of his last five trips to the high-speed trioval.

Elliott showed up extra hungry this weekend, having gone winless over the first fourth of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season after celebrating only once in 2024.

2. Brad Keselowski

The NASCAR Cup Series’ wins leader at Talladega among active drivers, Keselowski has taken the checkered flag running P1 on six occasions — the most recent of them coming in the spring of 2021.

All six came before Keselowski left Team Penske for his current seat at RFK Racing, where he is both driver of the No. 6 Ford and co-owner of the organization. Although Keselowski has failed to scratch in a half-dozen starts at Talladega since assuming his current ride, he’s continued to make his presence felt at ’Dega.

How so? Well, Keselowski came home runner-up in both of last year’s NASCAR Cup Series events at the track, and the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has placed in the top five in three of his last four Talladega outings.

Like Elliott, Keselowski is still hunting his first win of 2025 — which undoubtedly means approaching this weekend with an extra sense of urgency to score that playoff-clinching victory.

1. Ryan Blaney

No one has been consistently better at Talladega over the last several years than Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Prior to last season, Blaney had finished first or second in three consecutive visits to Talladega. The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford owns a total of three victories at the high-banked track, all of them since 2019.

Much to the surprise of many observers, however, Blaney — who’s collected three trophies each of the last two seasons — has not captured a trophy in the first nine races of 2025.

With a little bit of good luck, Blaney could certainly put his drought to bed on Sunday at Talladega.

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron beats atlanta field rain (1)

William Byron wins second straight Daytona 500

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 17 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
USATSI_22329461_168396541_lowres-2
NASCAR legend Bobby Allison passes away at age 86
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
larson celebrates indy win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans React To Kyle Larson Outclassing Brickyard 400 Field At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 21 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick wins indy suimmer pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG: Qualifying, Tyler Reddick’s Pole Position, Lineup For Return To Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin dominates at pocono (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney wins pocono raceway (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Ryan Blaney Returning To Roots, Outrunning The Great American Getaway 400 Field At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 14 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400: Qualifying, Ty Gibbs’ Pole Position, Lineup At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top