The AFC South Is Surprisingly Deadlocked In A 4-Way Tie For 1st Place At 2-2

Wendi Oliveros
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

NFL analysts talk for months leading up to the season about what is expected once the games begin.

But no one can predict everything that will happen.

One of the pleasant and unexpected surprises early in the season is the competitive nature of the AFC South.

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the more experienced rosters with veteran head coaches and Pro Bowl players such as Derrick Henry and Trevor Lawrence.

The “newbies” in the division are the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

Turmoil has been the theme of these two teams for years; head coaches and quarterbacks have changed over and over.

Rookie coaches and quarterbacks are at the helm in 2023.

The Texans got off to a slow start at 0-2 but have put together back-to-back wins against the Jaguars and in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud are a good pair leading the Houston Texans.

The win against the Steelers was even sweeter because it happened on JJ Watt Day.

The Indianapolis Colts are also surprising fans defeating the Texans in Week 2 for their first win of the season.

They followed it up with a big win in Week 3 over the Baltimore Ravens with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center.

The partnership of rookie coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson is performing well.

Though they came up short against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 4, Richardson appears to be the franchise quarterback the Colts have been looking for since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement prior to the 2019 season.

The Texans and Colts’ surprising starts make the AFC South an interesting division to follow in 2023.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

