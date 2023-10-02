NFL analysts talk for months leading up to the season about what is expected once the games begin.

But no one can predict everything that will happen.

One of the pleasant and unexpected surprises early in the season is the competitive nature of the AFC South.

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the more experienced rosters with veteran head coaches and Pro Bowl players such as Derrick Henry and Trevor Lawrence.

The “newbies” in the division are the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

Turmoil has been the theme of these two teams for years; head coaches and quarterbacks have changed over and over.

Rookie coaches and quarterbacks are at the helm in 2023.

The Texans got off to a slow start at 0-2 but have put together back-to-back wins against the Jaguars and in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud are a good pair leading the Houston Texans.

CJ Stroud isn’t just the Texans’ Franchise QB. He is a TOP 10 QB in the NFL already. The numbers back it up, the film backs it up and he passes the eye test with FLYING COLORS. @CJ7STROUD pic.twitter.com/lKH72QJ3qh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 1, 2023

The win against the Steelers was even sweeter because it happened on JJ Watt Day.

The Indianapolis Colts are also surprising fans defeating the Texans in Week 2 for their first win of the season.

They followed it up with a big win in Week 3 over the Baltimore Ravens with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center.

The partnership of rookie coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson is performing well.

Though they came up short against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 4, Richardson appears to be the franchise quarterback the Colts have been looking for since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement prior to the 2019 season.

same vibes, literal chills pic.twitter.com/RLuw0MoR9C — Franchise QB enjoyer ColtsGuy505 (@ColtsGuy505) October 1, 2023

Hula Bowl Alum Andrew Ogletree with his first career TD! Colts have tied the game with the 2 point conversionpic.twitter.com/cUoPJ41Ucx — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) October 1, 2023

The Texans and Colts’ surprising starts make the AFC South an interesting division to follow in 2023.

