The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Springs, California at its next stop for the American Express 2023 on Thursday. It’s a full field at PGA WEST Private Clubhouse as players prepare for the first pro-am tournament of the year. Unlike any other PGA Tour event, the American Express will be played across four different courses.
Headlining the action, the Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win this weekend. Meanwhile, PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, looks to shake things up and record his first win in 2023.
Scroll down below for The American Express 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets.
How to Watch The American Express 2023 — Golf Betting Guide
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: The American Express 2023
- 📅 The American Express Date: Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
- 🏆 The American Express 2022 Winner: Hudson Stafford
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: 11:30 a.m. ET
- 💰 The American Express Purse: $8,000,000
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
- ⛳ Golf Course: PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses | Palm Springs, California
- 🎲 The American Express Odds: Jon Rahm +700 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Tony Finau +1500
The American Express 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The American Express 2023
Unlike the few previous stops, the American Express 2023 draws in a surprisingly strong field for a non-designated PGA Tour event. There will be 10 of the top 20 players in the world at the American Express this weekend, including No.2 Scottie Scheffler and No.6 Xander Schauffele.
Jon Rahm has the best odds to win this weekend in California with +700 odds. Meanwhile, Scheffler has +1000 odds, followed by Patrick Cantlay at +1200.
The American Express follows a different format than most PGA Tour events, as the field will be required to play across three different courses over the four days: the PGA West Nicklaus Course, La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West Stadium Course.
The Pete Dye courses are relatively short, all coming in under 7,200 yards, meaning distance off the tee won’t be as big of a factor. However, players that are comfortable on Pete Dye-designed courses always will have an edge.
Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The American Express 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.
|The American Express Golfers
|American Express Odds
|Play
|Jon Rahm
|+700
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|Tony Finau
|+1500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Tom Kim
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+220
|Sungjae Im
|+2500
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Brian Harman
|+4000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+4000
|Aaron Wise
|+4000
|Tom Hoge
|+4000
|Cameron Davis
|+4000
|Si Woo Kim
|+4500
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|K.H Lee
|+5000
|Andrew Putnam
|+6500
|Jason Day
|+7000
The American Express 2023 Picks and Predictions
After winning the 2023 Sony Open, Si Woo Kim returns to Palm Springs in hopes of recording his second win on the tour this season. In early 2021, Kim won the American Express but it was during COVID restrictions, meaning the field only played on two courses. He backed it up the following year with a T-11 finish.
Overall, Kim has a great history on Pete Dye-designed courses and comfortably plays comfortably. Lately his iron play has also been stellar, ranking second in the field in Strokes Gained:Approach at the Stadium Course.
While he won last week in Hawaii, Kim has been in this position before, so a hangover shouldn’t be a major concern. The American Express is perfect for his skill set, just like the Sony Open was.
Kim comes into Palm Springs after picking up more than two strokes per round at the Sony Open. He also led the field in overall proximity to the hole, proximity from the rough and ranked T2 in greens.
At +4500 odds and on a course fitted for a returning champion, it’s easy to take Kim to win this weekend.
