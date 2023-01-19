The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Springs, California at its next stop for the American Express 2023 on Thursday. It’s a full field at PGA WEST Private Clubhouse as players prepare for the first pro-am tournament of the year. Unlike any other PGA Tour event, the American Express will be played across four different courses.

Headlining the action, the Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win this weekend. Meanwhile, PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, looks to shake things up and record his first win in 2023.

The American Express 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets.

The American Express 2023

How to Watch The American Express 2023 — Golf Betting Guide

🏌 PGA Tour Event: The American Express 2023

The American Express 2023 📅 The American Express Date: Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 🏆 The American Express 2022 Winner: Hudson Stafford

Hudson Stafford 🕙 Tee Times Start: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET 💰 The American Express Purse: $8,000,000

$8,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses | Palm Springs, California

PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses | Palm Springs, California 🎲 The American Express Odds: Jon Rahm +700 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Tony Finau +1500

The American Express 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The American Express 2023

Unlike the few previous stops, the American Express 2023 draws in a surprisingly strong field for a non-designated PGA Tour event. There will be 10 of the top 20 players in the world at the American Express this weekend, including No.2 Scottie Scheffler and No.6 Xander Schauffele.

Jon Rahm has the best odds to win this weekend in California with +700 odds. Meanwhile, Scheffler has +1000 odds, followed by Patrick Cantlay at +1200.

The American Express follows a different format than most PGA Tour events, as the field will be required to play across three different courses over the four days: the PGA West Nicklaus Course, La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West Stadium Course.

The Pete Dye courses are relatively short, all coming in under 7,200 yards, meaning distance off the tee won’t be as big of a factor. However, players that are comfortable on Pete Dye-designed courses always will have an edge.

The American Express 2023 odds from BetOnline.

The American Express Golfers American Express Odds Play Jon Rahm +700 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Tony Finau +1500 Will Zalatoris +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Tom Kim +2200 Cameron Young +220 Sungjae Im +2500 Sam Burns +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Taylor Montgomery +4000 Aaron Wise +4000 Tom Hoge +4000 Cameron Davis +4000 Si Woo Kim +4500 Sahith Theegala +5000 K.H Lee +5000 Andrew Putnam +6500 Jason Day +7000

The American Express 2023 Picks and Predictions

After winning the 2023 Sony Open, Si Woo Kim returns to Palm Springs in hopes of recording his second win on the tour this season. In early 2021, Kim won the American Express but it was during COVID restrictions, meaning the field only played on two courses. He backed it up the following year with a T-11 finish.

Overall, Kim has a great history on Pete Dye-designed courses and comfortably plays comfortably. Lately his iron play has also been stellar, ranking second in the field in Strokes Gained:Approach at the Stadium Course.

While he won last week in Hawaii, Kim has been in this position before, so a hangover shouldn’t be a major concern. The American Express is perfect for his skill set, just like the Sony Open was.

Kim comes into Palm Springs after picking up more than two strokes per round at the Sony Open. He also led the field in overall proximity to the hole, proximity from the rough and ranked T2 in greens.

At +4500 odds and on a course fitted for a returning champion, it’s easy to take Kim to win this weekend.

