Golf News and Rumors

The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
4 min read
The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Springs, California at its next stop for the American Express 2023 on Thursday. It’s a full field at PGA WEST Private Clubhouse as players prepare for the first pro-am tournament of the year. Unlike any other PGA Tour event, the American Express will be played across four different courses.

Headlining the action, the Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win this weekend. Meanwhile, PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, looks to shake things up and record his first win in 2023.

Scroll down below for The American Express 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for The American Express 2023

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Now

How to Watch The American Express 2023 — Golf Betting Guide

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: The American Express 2023
  • 📅 The American Express Date: Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
  • 🏆 The American Express 2022 Winner: Hudson Stafford
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • 💰 The American Express Purse: $8,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses | Palm Springs, California
  • 🎲 The American Express Odds: Jon Rahm +700 | Scottie Scheffler +1000 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Tony Finau +1500

The American Express 2023 Odds | Odds to Win The American Express 2023

Unlike the few previous stops, the American Express 2023 draws in a surprisingly strong field for a non-designated PGA Tour event. There will be 10 of the top 20 players in the world at the American Express this weekend, including No.2 Scottie Scheffler and No.6 Xander Schauffele.

Jon Rahm has the best odds to win this weekend in California with +700 odds. Meanwhile, Scheffler has +1000 odds, followed by Patrick Cantlay at +1200.

The American Express follows a different format than most PGA Tour events, as the field will be required to play across three different courses over the four days: the PGA West Nicklaus Course, La Quinta Country Club and the PGA West Stadium Course.

The Pete Dye courses are relatively short, all coming in under 7,200 yards, meaning distance off the tee won’t be as big of a factor. However, players that are comfortable on Pete Dye-designed courses always will have an edge.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The American Express 2023 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

The American Express Golfers American Express Odds Play
Jon Rahm +700 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +1500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2000 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +220 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +2500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4000 BetOnline logo
Brian Harman +4000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Montgomery +4000 BetOnline logo
Aaron Wise +4000 BetOnline logo
Tom Hoge +4000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Davis +4000 BetOnline logo
Si Woo Kim +4500 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +5000 BetOnline logo
K.H Lee +5000 BetOnline logo
Andrew Putnam +6500 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +7000 BetOnline logo

The American Express 2023 Picks and Predictions

After winning the 2023 Sony Open, Si Woo Kim returns to Palm Springs in hopes of recording his second win on the tour this season. In early 2021, Kim won the American Express but it was during COVID restrictions, meaning the field only played on two courses. He backed it up the following year with a T-11 finish.

Overall, Kim has a great history on Pete Dye-designed courses and comfortably plays comfortably. Lately his iron play has also been stellar, ranking second in the field in Strokes Gained:Approach at the Stadium Course.

While he won last week in Hawaii, Kim has been in this position before, so a hangover shouldn’t be a major concern. The American Express is perfect for his skill set, just like the Sony Open was.

Kim comes into Palm Springs after picking up more than two strokes per round at the Sony Open. He also led the field in overall proximity to the hole, proximity from the rough and ranked T2 in greens.

At +4500 odds and on a course fitted for a returning champion, it’s easy to take Kim to win this weekend.

Click on the button below to claim your free golf bets at BetOnline, one of the best US sports betting sites.

Get Free American Express Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
American Express Purse up 5%, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.44M

American Express Purse up 5%, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.44M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18s
Golf News and Rumors
The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21min
Golf News and Rumors
American Express 2023: Course Preview and Pro-Am Format
American Express 2023: Course Preview and Pro-Am Format
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Netflix Releases Trailer for the Highly Anticipated ‘Full Swing’
Netflix Releases Trailer for the Highly Anticipated ‘Full Swing’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
Golf News and Rumors
No. 44 Ranked Golfer Mito Pereira Is Set To Join LIV Golf in 2023
No. 44 Ranked Mito Pereira Is Set To Join LIV Golf in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open 2023- Kyoung-Hoon Lee Leads List of Best Longshot Bets
Sony Open 2023: Kyoung-Hoon Lee Leads List of Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
5 Key Golf Storylines to Watch For On The PGA Tour In 2023
5 Key Golf Storylines to Watch For On The PGA Tour In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top