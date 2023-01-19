The American Express Predictions | Golf Preview, Betting Picks and Best Golf Odds

After Si Woo Kim triumphed last week at the Sony Open, this week attentions turn to The American Express from PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA. This is just the second full-field event of the calendar year on the PGA Tour, so expect some breath-taking golf this week at The American Express.

After successfully picking Si Woo Kim as our each-way betting tip last week for the Sony Open at magnificent odds of +3500, we are aiming to make it back-to-back winning selections this week at The American Express.

Following the Sony Open last week, the PGA Tour is back on American soil, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in California? So without further ado, here are our 2023 American Express betting picks and predictions as we bid to select the winner this week from the PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA.

The American Express Betting Promos & Free Bet Offers

The American Express Preview

After a compelling Sony Open last week at Wai’alae Country Club, this week is the turn of the 2023 American Express. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. With a full-field of exceptional golfing talent all bidding to become The American Express Champion, expect a highly entertaining four days of golf in California.

There is a $8,00,000 prize pot up for grabs this week at The American Express, with the winner collecting a sizable $1,500,000 if they prevail after 72 holes or more if required. This tournament attracts huge crowds of Californian golf fans in the blistering sunshine, so The American Express is certainly a stellar golf event that you want to tune in and watch.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as world number one, Scottie Scheffler, former US Open champion, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau are just some of the names in action who will be looking to lift the coveted trophy come Sunday.

Last year, Hudson Swafford triumphed as he fended off the likes of Tom Hoge and Lanto Griffin after finishing on -23 par after 72 holes. Swafford walked away from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf last year, so will not be back to defend his 2022 title this week in La Quinta and therefore isn’t priced with the best offshore sports betting sites.

Taking a look at the course itself, the PGA West Stadium Course is a sight to behold and is quite an equitize golf course. It is a delightful piece of land to play golf on, originally designed by golf course architect Pete Dye in 1986. It is a par 72 and 7,113 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways, sloping greens and some treacherous water hazards that will keep the golfers on their toes.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2023 American Express this week from the PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, USA.

The American Express Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

The American Express Tip 1: Tony Finau To Win @ +1400 with BetOnline

Our first selection and tip to win the 2023 American Express this week from California, is the American golfing sensation and one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour every year, Tony Finau.

Finau makes just his second appearance of the year, after a seventh place finish at the Tournament of Champions a fortnight ago. The Utah man won three times on the PGA Tour last season, and is always there or there abouts in the majority of big golfing events in the States.

Last season, the 33-year-old won the 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Houston Open. He was a back-to-back winner in July at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic respectively, and is certainly one of the best golfers in the world on his day.

He is ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings, but will be hopeful of climbing into the top 10 again as soon as possible. There is no doubting the ability of Finau, who has proved time and time again that he is more than capable of winning big events and hanging with the best players in the world on a regular basis.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders here this week in California at a great price of +1400 with BetOnline to win The American Express.

The American Express Tip 2: Sam Burns To Win and Each-Way @ +3300 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at The American Express is world number 13 and the four-time PGA Tour tournament winner, Sam Burns.

Burns comes here competing in only his second event of the year, and will be hopeful of picking up another two wins in 2023, like he has done in his two previous years on the PGA Tour in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The 26-year-old won twice on the PGA tour last yea. The Louisiana resident won both the Valspar Championship, which means he went back-to-back in that tournament, as well as winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in May, defeating world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

When Burns is on form, he is hard to stop. He has all of the tools necessary to hang around with the big boys on the PGA Tour, and is certainly a force to be reckoned with this week in California.

A great golfer on his day and lots of positive signs that he could again win more than one event on the PGA Tour circuit this year. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3300 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Finau and Burns are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Scottie Scheffler @ +1000, Xander Schauffele @ +2000, Cameron Young @ +2000, Sahith Theegala @ +5000 and Jason Day @ +7000. All prices are with BetOnline.

The American Express Betting Odds

Already claimed The American Express golf betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour golf odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting apps.

American Express Golfers Odds Play Jon Rahm +600 Patrick Cantlay +1000 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Tony Finau +1400 Xander Schauffele +2000 Cameron Young +2000 Will Zalatoris +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Tom Kim +2200 Sam Burns +3300 Si Woo Kim +3300 Brian Harman +3500 Aaron Wise +3500 Tom Hoge +3500 Taylor Montgomery +4000 Cameron Davis +4500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like