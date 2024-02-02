The Athletic Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

The Athletic NFL analysts Tashan Reed, Josh Kendall, Zak Keefer, Nick Kosmider, Ben Standig, Larry Holder, Mark Kaboly, and Zac Jackson have released their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Check out The Athletic staff’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Athletic NFL staff analysts have made their expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The majority of the site’s NFL analysts are backing the Chiefs.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

More Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions are on the main page.

Tashan Reed has the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. “I’m rolling with the Chiefs. The 49ers deserve credit for engineering dramatic comebacks in both of their wins this postseason, but they’ve looked shakier than anticipated,” he wrote.

“Kansas City’s defense is playing at an elite level and should have the matchup advantage in the trenches, which raises the chances they’ll be able to get after and fluster Purdy.

“While the Chiefs’ offense has been underwhelming, they still have Mahomes and the 49ers defense hasn’t looked as formidable as anticipated. With Reid dialing things up, I think they still have enough to get over the hump and win their third Super Bowl since 2019.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20.

Chiefs (+2)

Furthermore, Josh Kendall also has Kansas City finding a way to win. “Is anyone still betting against Mahomes? After a lackluster regular season, the Chiefs have won in an ice box and on the road in the rain in these playoffs,” he wrote.

“They have clear offensive flaws, but none of them seem to matter when it counts because of Mahomes. If that wasn’t enough, they have the defensive version of Mahomes (sort of) in Spagnuolo, who is just as hard to bet against in the playoffs as his team’s quarterback.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 28.

Chiefs (+2)

Next, Zak Keefer is admitting that he will never pick against Mahomes again — at least not for the remainder of this season. “After picking against him in the divisional round, then in the conference title game, I’ve decided: I’m never picking against Mahomes again. Ever,” he added.

“The difference in this year’s run for Kansas City has been the external doubt, fueled by a sloppy regular season, inconsistent regular season play and a tougher road to the Super Bowl, which included a pair of gritty victories in Buffalo and Baltimore.

“But no coordinator in football has been hotter than Spagnuolo, and even against San Francisco’s dynamic offense, I see the Chiefs doing enough to stifle the 49ers and allow Mahomes to — again — make the plays that count in the final quarter.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 35, 49ers 31.

Chiefs (+2)

Nick Kosmider believes Kansas City’s offensive line will be the key to victory. “Mahomes has been as good as ever during this playoff run. Yes, some of his numbers, like his passer rating (100.7), fall below his career playoff averages,” he wrote.

“But he’s been nearly perfect in the moments that really matter during Kansas City’s impressive run, and it’s hard to envision a scenario in which he’s not far and away the best QB on the field in Las Vegas.

“It certainly helps that Mahomes is facing pressure on only 1.8 percent of his dropbacks in the playoffs, the lowest rate of his playoff career, per TruMedia.

“Combine that with the fact Kelce is shotgunning canned Fountain of Youth beverages and Spagnuolo seems to have bugged every opponent huddle given how well he’s calling plays, and you have the recipe for the NFL’s first repeat champion since 2005.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 19.

The Athletic Super Bowl LVIII prop bets are on the main page.

Chiefs (+2)

Although Ben Standig thinks the two contenders are evenly matched, the Chiefs will prevail after it’s all said and done. “My main question entering the AFC Championship Game involved the Chiefs’ offense. Noticeably meh and inconsistent throughout the regular season, Kansas City averaged 26.5 points in wins over Miami and Buffalo,” he wrote.

“Was this surge real or a team taking advantage of a South Florida team in frigid temperatures and a banged-up Bills defense? That first half against Baltimore showed me it was the former even though they were held scoreless in the second half by the top-ranked defense.

“The Mahomes-Kelce combination looked as good as ever. Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught passes. Pacheco and Rashee Rice make plays. Oh, and their defense is formidable, and the Chiefs have the more reliable kicker.

“These teams are evenly matched, but as Rudy Tomjanovich would say, never underestimate the heart of a champion – or a Mahomes-led offense that’s ramping up.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 23, 49ers 20.

Chiefs (+2)

Additionally, after comparing defenses, Larry Holder is trusting Kansas City to repeat. “It really comes down to which defense do I trust. Kansas City’s offense has done just enough most of the season to win games, while the team’s stout defense picked up more weight than normal,” he wrote.

“The 49ers offense can be explosive with Purdy coming up with the goods in clutch situations in the playoffs. The unit also presents more problems with top skill position players at running back, wide receiver and tight end. Can the 49ers defense play consistent enough to stop an overall sluggish Chiefs attack?

“Mahomes’ production has more closely mirrored the all-time greats this postseason rather than his career-low numbers during the regular season. I really wanted to go against my colleagues to pick the 49ers. But their defense gives me too much hesitation. Mahomes, Kelce and Co. will add Super Bowl ring No. 3 to their hand in Las Vegas.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 21.

49ers (-2)

Interesting enough, Mark Kaboly is the only NFL analyst here who is picking the Niners to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss. “Mahomes is all the rave heading into this Super Bowl and rightfully so. He’s been nothing less than spectacular, especially in big games,” he added.

“But we tend to live in the moment a little too much and we have forgotten, for the most part, how talented the 49ers are and how they can take over games with their power run scheme and McCaffrey.

“The 49ers are going to be able to run the ball well, Purdy will make his handful of big plays and the uber-talented 49ers defense will harass Mahomes into looking like a (almost) regular quarterback. Mahomes will make it close, but the 49ers will have total control of this game from the outset.”

Final score prediction: 49ers 28, Chiefs 21.

Chiefs (+2)

Lastly, Zac Jackson is sticking with the rest of The Athletic panel. “Mahomes has been Mahomes. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has been darn good, too, and the Chiefs have mixed long drives with strong defense in getting themselves to the doorstep,” he wrote.

“How do they finish this one? By mixing pressure and different coverages in an effort to confuse and frustrate Purdy, then turning it over to Mahomes to lead one or two signature drives. Mahomes’ poise and talent will win out.”

Final score prediction: Chiefs 23, 49ers 21.