The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most delightful and surprising stories in MLB in 2023.

This young team has suffered growing pains, losing 110 games in 2021 and 79 in 2022.

With a win on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles can record their 100th win of the season and clinch the AL East division title in one fell swoop.

Winning 100 games is no ordinary feat, and the Orioles have not done it since 1980.

In their 1983 World Series Championship season, they won 98 games.

Going from worst to first in two years is remarkable, and this team has given fans so much hope in 2023 with their routine walk-off wins and ability to handle adversity.

ORIOLES WALK-OFF HOME RUN‼️ ANTHONY SANTANDER❗️ What a way to end my visit back home to Baltimore! Wow! pic.twitter.com/a39gkOQqoY — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) July 29, 2023

The Orioles have placed Felix Bautista on the injured list with “some degree of injury” to his UCL, per @MelanieLynneN pic.twitter.com/Na5epR2MGb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 26, 2023

Closing in on the AL East title has been poetic, and on Wednesday night, a day after Brooks Robinson passed away, with his number 5 on the sleeve of their jerseys and hanging from the warehouse, the team won their game by the score of 5-1.

Remembering Brooks Robinson in Baltimore. 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/MGSKbJVCgd — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2023



It will end where it began in Boston when this team of uncertain expectations took the field on March 30.

On March 30th the Baltimore Orioles stepped into Fenway Park prepared to start a season filled with so many questions and so much excitement. Now go forward to today, September 28th, past all the injuries, all the successes, all the highs and all the Lows. The Baltimore… pic.twitter.com/9oFTzfK36w — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) September 28, 2023

The individual awards are likely to be plentiful after the season is over, but the main focus right now is on the team and winning a World Series for Baltimore for the first time in 40 years.

1983 was a magical year in Baltimore with that World Series win and Brooks Robinson’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Brooks Robinson was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1983. Orioles won the World Series. Feels like they’re just gonna have no choice but to win the whole thing again this year. — Josh Sadlock (@JoshSadlock) September 26, 2023

Could 2023 be magical too?

