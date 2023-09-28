MLB News and Rumors

The Baltimore Orioles Will Clinch AL East Division With Victory On Thursday Night

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most delightful and surprising stories in MLB in 2023.

This young team has suffered growing pains, losing 110 games in 2021 and 79 in 2022.

With a win on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles can record their 100th win of the season and clinch the AL East division title in one fell swoop.

Winning 100 games is no ordinary feat, and the Orioles have not done it since 1980.

In their 1983 World Series Championship season, they won 98 games.

Going from worst to first in two years is remarkable, and this team has given fans so much hope in 2023 with their routine walk-off wins and ability to handle adversity.

Closing in on the AL East title has been poetic, and on Wednesday night, a day after Brooks Robinson passed away, with his number 5 on the sleeve of their jerseys and hanging from the warehouse, the team won their game by the score of 5-1.


It will end where it began in Boston when this team of uncertain expectations took the field on March 30.

The individual awards are likely to be plentiful after the season is over, but the main focus right now is on the team and winning a World Series for Baltimore for the first time in 40 years.

1983 was a magical year in Baltimore with that World Series win and Brooks Robinson’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Could 2023 be magical too?

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
