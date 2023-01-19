Golf News and Rumors

The Best American Express 2023 Long Shots Bets

Gia Nguyen
5 min read
The field at the American Express will be strong this weekend in Palm Springs, California with 10 of the top 20 players in the world participating in the Pro-Am event.

Golf fans will have a chance to see some of the World’s best in action for the first time this season, meaning there is a lot of value in long-shot bets in the non-designated PGA Tour event.

Top 5 American Express Long Shot Bets

All the hype heading into the American Express surrounds the No.2 Player in the World, Scottie Scheffler, and Sentry Test of Champions winner Jon Rahm.

That should leave plenty of betting value on the rest of the field, giving golf fans some options for longshot bets this weekend.

While the favorites may be shaking off the rust to get ready for the upcoming tour, some of the field has been playing since the fall.

Scroll down below for the best American Express long-shot bets this weekend.

1. Cameron Young +2200

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young looks for redemption at American Express. Last year, Young was three strokes off the lead entering the final round until he finished with a 77 for a heartbreaking T40 finish

However, the collapse seemed to fuel Young.

From then on, Young recorded seven podium finishes and has the reputation of being able to get the job done in multiple ways.

In the past six months, Young has ranked in the top 20 in the field for strokes gained off the tee, driving distance, birdies, par-5 scoring, and proximity from 100-125 yards and 150-175 yards.

Take Young +2200 at BetOnline

2. Tom Kim +2200

After missing the cut at the Sony Open, look for Tom Kim to rebound. While he was highly favored at Wai’alae, he had a tough putting day losing 6.69 strokes with the flatstick, which was the worst mark of his career.

Despite being ruled out in the first two rounds, he was the 12th-best ball striker on the field. The 20-year-old had a bad outlier putting performance and could bounce back in a big way this weekend.

Look for Kim to post a better performance at American Express.

Take Kim +2200 at BetOnline

3. Kim Si Woo +4500

Si Woo Kim returns to Palm Springs as a champion after chasing down Hayden Buckley at the Sony Open. Since Kim just won, many are concerned about whether he can repeat the performance.

However, Kim is returning to the PGA West Private Clubhouse, where he won the American Express in 2021. Last year, Kim finished with a T-11 performance. The No.41 player in the world also has a great track record with Pete Dye-designed courses.

He’s very comfortable on these greens and the course is perfect for his iron play. He currently is second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach at the Stadium Course.

Kim comes into Palm Springs picking up more than two strokes per round at the Sony Open. He also led the field in overall proximity to the hole, and proximity from the rough, and ranked T2 in greens.

Take Kim +4500 at BetOnline

4. Sahith Theegala +5000

Born in Orange County, Theegala is from the West Coast and will have as close as he can get to a home course advantage. Generally, before the Tour heads over to the Pacific Time Zone, Theegala is always a great bet out West.

In just seven starts this year, Theegala has racked up three finishes of six or better. He’s just a few lucky bounces away from winning a PGA Tour event. While statistically, Theegala has ranked in the top 50 in any category, when he puts well he finds his way up the leaderboard.

He generally plays really erratically off the tee but the rotation of the PGA West should help him gain an edge.

Take Theegala +5000 at BetOnline

5. Andrew Putman +6500

Andrew Putman’s form has looked good early in the season. He performed well at the Sony Open entering the final group on Sunday and finishing in Hawaii with a T4 finish. Like the Waialae golf course, hot irons and putters are going to make or break each day.

Putman did a lot of damage with wedges and putter last week and should be a good course fit for all the golf courses at PGA WEST Private Clubhouse. He has a good history here too, in his last five starts Putman averages a finish of 19.2. He has nothing less than a 34 place at the American Express with his best being 10th. In his last three tips, Putman has not finished no worse than a T21.

Take Putnam +6500 at BetOnline
