The Best Longshots Bets for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open | Expert Golf Picks

Paul Kelly
The 2022 Canadian Open is just days away now, with all of the world’s best golfers travelling to Ontario with the aim of winning this stellar PGA Tour event. Here at The Sports Daily, we have tipped two of the best longshot and each-way tips ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, which gets underway on Thursday morning. Here are our longshot golf predictions and each-way best bets as to who we think has the best chance this week at St George’s Golf & Country Club at a huge price.

PGA Championship Longshot Picks & Each-Way Betting Tips

Longshot Tip 1 – Patrick Reed (+5000) at BetOnline

For our most fancied longshot tip at the RBC Canadian Open over in Etobicoke, Ontario, we have selected Patrick Reed.

The former Masters champion has been struggling to find his best form this season, but has shown signs of significant improvement in recent weeks. Reed hadn’t had a top 10 all season before the Charles Schwab Challenge a fortnight ago, but Reed had a decent week and finished in 7th place, just four shots behind the winner, Sam Burns.

On his day, Reed has the golf came to match anyone. His big hitting off the tee as well as his delicate short game makes him one of the world’s best when everything is on song. If Reed pieces that all together this week, he has every chance of having a say in the outcome of the RBC Canadian Open come Sunday evening.

Here at The Sports Daily, we think that a price of +5000 with BetOnline is far too generous for someone with as quality a golf game as Reed, hence why we have selected him as our longshot selection for the 2022 Canadian Open from St George’s Golf & Country Club.

Bet on Patrick Reed at BetOnline

Longshot Tip 2 – Carlos Ortiz (+17500) at BetOnline

Our second longshot bet for the 2022 Canadian Open is one at a mind boggling price. We have selected Carlos Ortiz to find his form again and put in a good performance this week at St George’s Golf & Country Club.

Ortiz has been having a rough time of it in 2022 so far, having not made a single top 10 and having missed several cuts. However,on his day, he is just as good as anyone.  His last good performance was at the OHL Classic in November of last year, where he finished in 2nd place, just behind Viktor Hovland.He was ahead of stellar golfing names such as Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Niemann, which just shows he can hang with the best when his golf game is in a positive place.

Ortiz is a previous winner on the PGA Tour, having won the Vivint Houston Open back in 2020, beating both Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama by two strokes. On his day, the 31-year-old Mexican has it all, so here’s hoping he puts it right this week and wins us some each-way money as a huge price.

Bet on Carlos Ortiz at BetOnline

RBC Canadian Open Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.

Player Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +900 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1000 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1200 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +1400 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +1800 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +2200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2800 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +3000 BetOnline logo

*RBC Canadian Open Odds as of June 7, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
