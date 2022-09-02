Betting Guides

The Best NFL Betting Apps For The 2022 Season: NFL Betting Guide

Charlie Rhodes
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
September 8th sees the return of the NFL in what looks to be one of the most hotly-anticipated campaigns in recent memory, and with that in mind, we have been busy curating this list to bring you the best on-the-go betting apps for mobile bettors.

Best NFL Betting Apps For iOS And Android

How To Sign Up To An NFL Betting App

If you are looking for a new place to stake your claim on the NFL and prefer to do it with easy access on your phone, see below as to how to register with our top offshore betting site, Bovada.

  1. Click here to register with Bovada for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code BVD1000 after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

Best NFL Betting Apps Reviewed

Bovada – Best Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada Logo

Bovada are our top pick in terms of mobile betting – they have thousands of competitive odds with a heavy emphasis on US sports, making them the perfect choice for the return of the NFL next week.

What really makes Bovada stand out is that you can stream live games right from your mobile device, making in-game wagering that much easier as you watch the action unfold.

What’s more, they have a lucrative welcome bonus to match with a 110% deposit match up to $1000, affording customers lots of opportunity to make a profit to begin the football season in style.

Open An Account With Bovada

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they have possibly the smoothest mobile offshore betting app, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a joy to use.

Established in 1996, their reputation precedes them and with a new user offering of a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up with so much sporting action on the horizon.

Access the Everygame App Here

BetOnline – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

BetOnline logo

BetOnline’s mobile app for iOS and Android is among the easiest to use, and while it doesn’t offer live streaming, their focus is firmly on the betting experience with thousands of competitive odds, carefully curated parley building as well as the opportunity to explore some truly niche sports.

BetOnline accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, and you can use any payment method to claim the welcome bonus, where new customers can receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000.

Open An Account With BetOnline

BetUS – Up to $2,500 Deposit Match

 

The BetUS app offers everything their desktop version does, with the ability to wager on 22 sports markets, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and more. Although price boosts are absent from the BetUS app, their constantly updated odds fared favourably when compared to other platforms.

With a smooth interface, easily accessible markets and menus and the ability to turn on push notifications to remind users when their chosen selection is playing all makes for a pleasurable betting experience.

Get the BetUS App Here

 

What Makes The Best NFL Betting App?

  • Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone
  • Everygame – Smoothest Mobile Platform
  • BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around
  • BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

 

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

With each of our top picks, users can access over 20 sports each with hundreds of markets within, meaning if you are not quite sure on one particular selection there are thousands more to explore.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we also gave careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up, and how generous bookmakers are with their welcome offers.

See below for a full rundown of the details from each offer.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date
BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 -200 30 days
Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit  match up to $750 BTCSWB750 -200 None
BetUS 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 JOIN125 -280 14 days
Everygame 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS -200 None

 

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was paramount to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.

Not only this, but a solid user interface is something we made sure our readers would experience in abundance, particularly with EveryGame and Bovada who are the proprietors of the smoothest platforms we have come across.

 

 

Topics  
Betting Guides
