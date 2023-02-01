The Big Game and Big Decisions For Brady and Rodgers

As Super Bowl 57 gets closer, fans are focused on the big game and on the futures of two of the games greatest players: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

That’s because the futures of those two high-profile QB’s have yet to be etched in stone. Each player has a uniquely different set of circumstances and each is garnering much attention. The fun part is that both players have multiple teams who would gladly welcome them aboard.

Let’s take a deeper dive into each situation.

Is this Tom Brady’s final ride?

#12 hasn’t given an indication one way or the other but most pundits believe he’s going to play one more season. It’s hard to imagine him leaving after his first losing season as an NFL quarterback and if the dominoes fall the right way, he could finish where it all started.

Brady grew up in the Bay Area–born and raised in San Mateo. He was only four years old but in attendance present when Joe Montana connected with wide receiver Dwight Clark for “The Catch” in 1981.

Beyond his childhood ties to San Francisco, the 49ers make plenty of sense if the QB wants to try and secure his eighth SB ring. San Francisco has the most balanced roster in the league west of Philadelphia. But their QB situation is questionable at best. Rookie Brock Purdy went 7-1 as a starter but blew out the UCL in his throwing elbow vs. the Eagles and will miss a minimum of six months. Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agent and will likely play elsewhere in 2023 and there’s a chance Trey Lance could be traded. Las Vegas and a return to Tampa Bay are also options for Brady.

A new neighborhood for Mr. Rodgers?

No fewer than nine teams have been mentioned as being possible landing spots for Aaron Rodgers. The front-runners though are believed to be the Jets, 49ers, and Raiders who will need to meet the Green Bay Packers asking price.

Like Brady, Rodgers surely wouldn’t hesitate at a chance to play for the 49ers, a team that he grew up following. He went to Cal and was hugely disappointed that San Francisco drafted Utah’s Alex Smith and not him, with their first round pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

Las Vegas is also an intriguing option. He would be reunited with wide receiver Devante Adams who was his favorite target in Green Bay.

The New York Jets make a lot of sense too should Rodgers opt to play next year. He captured consecutive MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 playing under Nathaniel Hackett’s tutelage at Green Bay but suffered a noticeable drop off after Hackett left to take the head-coaching job with the Broncos.