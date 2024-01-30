As the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII approaches, ticket prices are soaring, marking a significant increase from previous years. The most affordable ticket for this year’s showdown is a staggering 192% more expensive than the cheapest tickets for the 2023 Super Bowl. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas has seemingly captured the imagination of the football public.

Cheapest Prices for Super Bowl LVIII Almost $8,500

The excitement for Super Bowl LVIII is palpable, and we can see the evidence in the ticket prices for the Chiefs vs. 49ers. The lowest-priced ticket currently available for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is priced at an eye-watering $8,414.

This marks a 192% increase from the 2023 Super Bowl, where the cheapest ticket was $2,880. The price hike is even more pronounced compared to the 2015 game between the Patriots and Seahawks, where fans could grab a ticket for just $1,800.

Cheapest Super Bowl Ticket Prices Over Last Ten Years

Thanks to a tweet from Kyle Zorn, we can see the cheapest priced tickets for the Super Bowl over the last ten years. They are as follows:

2014 (Broncos – Seahawks): $1,250

2015 (Patriots – Seahawks): $1,800

2016 (Broncos – Panthers): $2,744

2017 (Falcons – Patriots): $2,292

2018 (Patriots – Eagles): $1,628

2019 (Rams – Patriots): $2,369

2020 (Chiefs – 49ers): $3,561

2021 (Bucs – Chiefs): $2,430

2022 (Bengals – Rams): $1,733

2023 (Eagles – Chiefs): $2,880

The journey of Super Bowl ticket prices over the last decade is a rollercoaster. From the affordable $1,250 in 2014 to the current record high (an over 500% increase), each game has had its unique pricing trend. For instance, the 2016 game saw tickets at $2,744, while 2017 dipped slightly to $2,292.

The most affordable recent year was 2022, with tickets as low as $1,733 as the Bengals faced the Rams.

However, it’s important to note that ticket prices often fluctuate, and there’s a possibility they could become more affordable on the day of the game. This trend has been observed in previous years, offering last-minute deals for enthusiastic fans. As the countdown to the big day continues, all eyes are on the ticket market, with many hoping for a chance to witness this spectacular event without breaking the bank.