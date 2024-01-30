NFL News and Rumors

The Cheapest Ticket for 2024 Super Bowl 192% More Expensive Than Cheapest Tickets for 2023

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
super bowl lviii ticket

As the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII approaches, ticket prices are soaring, marking a significant increase from previous years. The most affordable ticket for this year’s showdown is a staggering 192% more expensive than the cheapest tickets for the 2023 Super Bowl. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas has seemingly captured the imagination of the football public.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Cheapest Prices for Super Bowl LVIII Almost $8,500

The excitement for Super Bowl LVIII is palpable, and we can see the evidence in the ticket prices for the Chiefs vs. 49ers. The lowest-priced ticket currently available for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is priced at an eye-watering $8,414.

This marks a 192% increase from the 2023 Super Bowl, where the cheapest ticket was $2,880. The price hike is even more pronounced compared to the 2015 game between the Patriots and Seahawks, where fans could grab a ticket for just $1,800.

Cheapest Super Bowl Ticket Prices Over Last Ten Years

Thanks to a tweet from Kyle Zorn, we can see the cheapest priced tickets for the Super Bowl over the last ten years. They are as follows:

2014 (Broncos – Seahawks): $1,250
2015 (Patriots – Seahawks): $1,800
2016 (Broncos – Panthers): $2,744
2017 (Falcons – Patriots): $2,292
2018 (Patriots – Eagles): $1,628
2019 (Rams – Patriots): $2,369
2020 (Chiefs – 49ers): $3,561
2021 (Bucs – Chiefs): $2,430
2022 (Bengals – Rams): $1,733
2023 (Eagles – Chiefs): $2,880

The journey of Super Bowl ticket prices over the last decade is a rollercoaster. From the affordable $1,250 in 2014 to the current record high (an over 500% increase), each game has had its unique pricing trend. For instance, the 2016 game saw tickets at $2,744, while 2017 dipped slightly to $2,292.

The most affordable recent year was 2022, with tickets as low as $1,733 as the Bengals faced the Rams.

However, it’s important to note that ticket prices often fluctuate, and there’s a possibility they could become more affordable on the day of the game. This trend has been observed in previous years, offering last-minute deals for enthusiastic fans. As the countdown to the big day continues, all eyes are on the ticket market, with many hoping for a chance to witness this spectacular event without breaking the bank.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey

Top five offensive performers from the NFL Conference Championships

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  26min
NFL News and Rumors
; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R)
Top 5 Wildest Plays From NFL Conference Championship Games 2024
Author image David Evans  •  50min
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens
PFF Conference Championship Player Awards And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Hortiz
Who Is Joe Hortiz? Meet The New Chargers GM
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
ChatGPT Predicts Taylor Swift’s Presence at 2024 Super Bowl Between Chiefs and 49ers Will Lead to Record-Breaking Viewership
Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs
Will Taylor Swift Attend Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R)
Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
More News
Arrow to top