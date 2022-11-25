The Davis Mills Experiment Is Over

When a team is 1-8-1, changes are going to be made. Quarterback Davis Mills recently received the consequences of this fact, as he was benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. The Houston Texans‘ offense has been a hard watch this season, and they are projected to win the number one overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Mills’ benching could be a sign that he is not getting his job back again.

Davis Mills in 2022

Davis Mills was a third-round pick in 2021 from Stanford. He initially showed promise in his rookie season. Mills made 11 starts for Houston and completed 66.8% of his passes and logged an 88.8 passer rating. He also threw 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. As a result, he was given the starting job in 2022 with the hopes that he would build on his strong rookie campaign.

However, that hope has not come to fruition. The Texans have the worst record in the NFL this season and Mills has not taken the next step. Mills’ completion percentage is now down to 61.9%, 28th in the league. He has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as well. His QBR, a below-average 35.5 in 2021, has fallen to an even worse 29.4.

With Mills at the helm, the Texans’ offense has been one of the worst in the league. They are only averaging 15.9 points per game, only ahead of Indianapolis and Denver. Houston has only scored over 20 points once this season. Mills has multiple interceptions in four of his 10 starts this year as well.

On Wednesday, head coach Lovie Smith announced that Mills is benched in favor of veteran backup Kyle Allen.

The Future of Houston

If the season ended after Week 11, the Texans wins the number one overall pick. Quarterback prospects such as CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson are expected to be in the class. Looking at Davis Mills’ performance this season, it is hard to see the Texans not taking another quarterback.

Mills is not completely lost as an NFL player. He will likely be a backup quarterback long-term, or he may get a starting job elsewhere. How it appears right now, Davis Mills is no longer Houston’s starting quarterback, in the near- or long-term future.