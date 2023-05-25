The ‘Deion Sanders Effect’ is reverberating with a resounding echo in Colorado, as witnessed by skyrocketing ticket prices for the upcoming football season. Since his surprising appointment at the University of Colorado, Sanders – or ‘Coach Prime’ as he’s fondly known – has been the catalyst of an undeniable buzz, stimulating unprecedented interest and an economic boost for the university’s struggling football program. With the cheapest home opener tickets for the game against Nebraska going for over $400, the effect is certainly real.

Buffs Home Opener Tickets No Less Than $400

The Buffaloes, coming off a challenging 1-11 season, are now in the national spotlight, not due to their on-field prowess, but for the commanding presence of Sanders. This wave of renewed energy has resulted in an extraordinary roster overhaul, with 57 players leaving and 47 joining – the top transfer class in the country.

The hype isn’t confined to the locker room, either. The university saw a sharp increase in merchandise sales, and a staggering surge in college football ticket demand. Over 30,000 tickets were sold for the Buffaloes’ spring game, a monumental increase from the paltry 2,000 distributed in 2022. In a financial victory, the season ticket reserve ran dry by mid-April, hinting at the undeniable allure of the ‘Coach Prime Effect.’

And yet, the football fever isn’t cooling. As we approach the Buffaloes’ home opener against Nebraska, the frenzy is heating up. Eager fans willing to witness Coach Prime’s home debut will need to dig deep into their pockets, with the least expensive tickets topping $400. The demand has already devoured the majority of available seats.

The cheapest tickets to Nebraska’s Week 1 game at Colorado are selling for about $400 — more expensive than: ▪️ The Chiefs’ home opener

▪️ Nebraska’s home opener by 22x

▪️ Celtics-Heat Game 5

▪️ Golden Knights-Stars Game 4

▪️ For a family of 4, Nebraska’s average mortgage… pic.twitter.com/OMJTZJKGMD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 25, 2023

Sanders Breathing New Life Into Struggling Program

While the upcoming season hasn’t started, the anticipation for the Buffaloes’ first few matches is already inflating ticket prices. It’s an incredible situation for a team that only had a single victory last season. Whether at TCU for the season opener, or at home against Nebraska, fans are dishing out serious cash for a glimpse of the Deion Sanders’ era in Colorado.

As the Buffaloes prepare to kick off their season under the guidance of Coach Prime, the ‘Deion Sanders Effect’ is in full swing, already leaving a significant impact on Colorado football. Whether this momentum translates into success on the field remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that Sanders has breathed new life into a program desperately in need of a revival.

