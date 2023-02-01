The Denver Broncos are once again“Payton’s Place”.

There is one less head coaching vacancy in the NFL. The Denver Broncos, who fired Nathaniel Hackett less than one year into his initial season, have hired former New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton.

In his 15 seasons in the Big Easy, Payton guided the Saints the nine playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl victory in 2010. He led the team to a 152-89 record (the winningest coach in franchise history). The team never finished worse than 7-9 with him and had nine seasons with double-digit wins

His hiring came at a cost for the Broncos. Since Payton was still under contract with the Saints, Denver delivered a first round pick in this year’s draft and a second-rounder in 2024. The Broncos will get a 2024 third-round pick from New Orleans.

Payton, who retired following the 2021 season led the franchise through the terrible Hurricane Katrina catastrophe but was part of the 2012 NFL bounty scandal and was suspended for one season. He’s a former Associated Press Coach of the Year (2006).

Prolific Offensive Mind

With Payton calling the shots and Drew Brees pulling the trigger, the Saints offense hummed along ranking second in points per game (27.5) and first in yards per game (391.4). It’s because of that success that the Broncos so desperately wanted a head coach with experience and offensive chops.

The Broncos are hoping Payton can “fix” Russell Wilson who was a bust in his first season in the Mile High city. The former Seahawk was 25th (or worst) in most major passing categories completing just 60% of his passes with a 16/11 TD to Int. ratio. Wilson went 4-11 as a starter and Denver averaged a league worst 16.9 points per game.

The Saints, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles last year, move back into the draft and will have the #29th overall selection. There will only be 31 first-round picks this year since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first round selection for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy.

Seven years ago Peyton Manning guided the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50. Now the Denver faithful are hoping the second installment of “Payton Place” will be equally successful.