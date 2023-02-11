Pro Football Focus took an online poll of football fans rating the best Super Bowls of all time.

What is the best Super Bowl of all time? pic.twitter.com/QYJp3uXwtK — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2023

There have been 56 Super Bowls to date, but fans have short memories or are too young to remember the Super Bowls of the 1900s.

The top five fan-selected Super Bowls were played over a 10-year period spanning from 2009 to 2018.

Here they are in descending chronological order.

5. 2018: Philadelphia vs. New England

Ironically, the fifth-best Super Bowl was the last one that the Philadelphia Eagles played in.

As they hit the field in Super Bowl 2023, fans fondly recall the 2018 underdog Eagles victory over the New England Patriots with backup quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles leading the team with an improbably Philly Special play that is immortalized.

Five years ago today, the Eagles ran "Philly Special" in Super Bowl LII. The rest is history 🏆 (via @NBCSports)pic.twitter.com/aEcjJCN3Wr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

The final score was Philadelphia 41 — New England 33.

4. 2017: New England vs. Atlanta

The 2017 Super Bowl had the heavily favored New England Patriots down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

February 5, 2017 (28-3) Patriots defy all odds and come back from down 25 points (28-3) with just 17+ minutes remaining in regulation, to win the Super Bowl (34-28) over the stunned Atlanta Falcons Craziest comeback I have ever seenpic.twitter.com/BTPUVa7VaI — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 5, 2023

The improbable comeback by Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and the Patriots was unforgettable.

3. 2015: New England vs. Seattle

Everyone believes that Marshawn Lynch should have been the ball carrier in the critical 4th and 1 situation at the end of the Super Bowl 2015 game between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception in Super Bowl XLIX is something we will never forget 😲

pic.twitter.com/xm0SOtOxR2 — Gridiron (@Gridiron) February 9, 2023

Instead, Russell Wilson threw the ball which was intercepted by the game’s hero Malcolm Butler.

New England held on in dramatic fashion to win this nail-biter with the final score of 28-24.

2. 2012: New York Giants vs. New England

Eli Manning and the New York Giants sealed their reputation as the team who would be spoilers to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in two Super Bowls in a five-year time span.

Manning gave his team a late fourth-quarter lead that the Giants’ defense held onto.

The @Giants thought beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl was so nice that they tried it twice.#OTD in 2012, New York got an Ahmad Bradshaw TD in the game's final minute and held off a late drive from Tom Brady to win Super Bowl XLVI, 21-17. 📹: @NFL pic.twitter.com/tfo4suAWSd — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 6, 2023

The final score was 21-17, and Eli earned Super Bowl MVP honors as a result of his outstanding performance.

1. 2009: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald fans remember exactly where they were when they saw the Arizona Cardinals’ fortunes change, and the Pittsburgh Steelers emerge as the 2009 Super Bowl Champions.

James Harrison had an epic 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Steelers edged the Cardinals by the score of 27-23.