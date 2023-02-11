NFL News and Rumors

The Five Best Fan-Selected Super Bowl Games Of All Time

Wendi Oliveros
NFL Logo

Pro Football Focus took an online poll of football fans rating the best Super Bowls of all time.

There have been 56 Super Bowls to date, but fans have short memories or are too young to remember the Super Bowls of the 1900s.

The top five fan-selected Super Bowls were played over a 10-year period spanning from 2009 to 2018.

Here they are in descending chronological order.

5. 2018: Philadelphia vs. New England

Ironically, the fifth-best Super Bowl was the last one that the Philadelphia Eagles played in.

As they hit the field in Super Bowl 2023, fans fondly recall the 2018 underdog Eagles victory over the New England Patriots with backup quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles leading the team with an improbably Philly Special play that is immortalized.

The final score was Philadelphia 41 — New England 33.

4. 2017: New England vs. Atlanta

The 2017 Super Bowl had the heavily favored New England Patriots down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The improbable comeback by Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and the Patriots was unforgettable.

3. 2015: New England vs. Seattle

Everyone believes that Marshawn Lynch should have been the ball carrier in the critical 4th and 1 situation at the end of the Super Bowl 2015 game between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Instead, Russell Wilson threw the ball which was intercepted by the game’s hero Malcolm Butler.

New England held on in dramatic fashion to win this nail-biter with the final score of 28-24.

2. 2012: New York Giants vs. New England

Eli Manning and the New York Giants sealed their reputation as the team who would be spoilers to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in two Super Bowls in a five-year time span.

Manning gave his team a late fourth-quarter lead that the Giants’ defense held onto.

The final score was 21-17, and Eli earned Super Bowl MVP honors as a result of his outstanding performance.

1. 2009: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald fans remember exactly where they were when they saw the Arizona Cardinals’ fortunes change, and the Pittsburgh Steelers emerge as the 2009 Super Bowl Champions.

James Harrison had an epic 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Steelers edged the Cardinals by the score of 27-23.

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
