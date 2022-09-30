The Five Worst Injuries In NFL History | Tua’s Freak Injury Makes List

There’s not secret that the NFL is one of the most physical sports around, and sometimes that can lead to serious injuries, leaving players out for months on the sidelines, or even worse – ending their career.

With all the hits to the head, broken bones and neck injuries over the years, some people are surprised that there hasn’t been any fatal injuries yet.

Football equipment has certainly progressed over the years, and even now the league are still pushing for better concussion policy, and even more so after recent complications on the field.

Below you can find the five worst injuries in NFL history, and be warned – some footage linked is graphic.

5. Napoleon McCallum – 1994

Back in the 1980’s and 1990’s Monday Night Football was must-see TV for American sports fans. So, millions across the country witnessed a devastating career-ending injury to Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum.

As he was tackled by Ken Norton Jr. and pulled down to the ground, his leg hyperextended. The injury looked bad at first, but few realised just how serious it was.

Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum. Known for a horrific leg injury on MNF on 9/5/94 vs. 49ers. "Suffering a ruptured artery in his left knee, tore three ligaments, tore the calf and hamstring from the bone, and suffered nerve damage in the knee." pic.twitter.com/SGhNuNYQi5 — 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 (@HelmetAddict) August 8, 2018

McCallum suffered extensive nerve damage, torn three ligaments in the knee and both his calf and hamstring muscles are ripped from the bone. He ruptured an artery in the left knee, which forced him to have emergency surgery, which nearly resulted in losing his leg. He underwent six surgeries and could never play football again.

4. Johnny Knox – 2011

Receivers can often get injured when catching a ball, and it’s something that is often looked at. However, sometimes the simplest of plays can cause the worst injuries.

In a late season game against the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears rookie Johnny Knox caught a pass in the middle of the field, and then lost the ball via a fumble. As he went down to recover the ball, he collided with defensive end Antony Hargrove, who was also going for the ball.

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟖, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟏 | 🙏 Johnny Knox suffers an injury that would unfortunately end his career. Knox finished his career with 133 receptions and 12 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/ZSWRpBqkEo — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) December 18, 2019

The collision just looked like a super hard hit in real-time, however replays show that Knox was bent in half – and not the right way. His back was near on touching rear end, as he fractured multiple vertebrae and suffered severe nerve damage. He had to undergo spinal-fusion surgery.

it was a heartbreaking injury for the promising youngster, who’s career was over. He retired a year after the injury, without making it back onto the training field.

3. Tua Tagovailoa – 2022

This injury may not have been as devastating as others on the list, but it’s certainly one to include following events in recent weeks.

Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries and was stretchered off the field during Miami’s loss to Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

He remained motionless on the ground for seven minutes after being sacked by Bengals DE Josh Tupou, before being carted off and taken to hospital.

Tua was concussed for what could be the second week in a row, despite being doubtful for the game amid concerns about his health after last weeks scenes, where he appeared to be concussed, but played on.

His hands appeared to Spasm Thursday night, after he was seen in discomfort on the ground.

Tua Tagovailoa is seriously hurt, this isnt normal. He shouldnt have been cleared last week and he shouldnt have started this week. The Dolphins arent gonna have him much longer if he doesnt get the recovery he needs. pic.twitter.com/AG0OasVm1V — hello (@candlecroissant) September 30, 2022

2. Darryl Stingley – 1978

This injury is possibly the saddest on the list, and this injury was the one that led to so many rule changes we see today.

New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stringley was paralyzed from the chest down.

On August 12, 1978, Darryl Stingley, a New England Patriots wide receiver, became paralyzed from the head-on-head hit with Oakland Raiders Jack Tatum. The injury left him paralyzed from the chest down. pic.twitter.com/1omqbjeDjt — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) August 12, 2018

Raiders legend Jack “The Assassin” Tatum was one of the strongest and hardest hitters in NFL history. In a preseason game against the Patriots, he went in for a big hit on Stingley, who was trying to catch a wayward throw. While the hit impacted only Stingley’s shoulder, and not his head of neck, the blow was devastating, and a had life-changing impact.

Stingley was set to become one of the highest-paid players in the league a few days after his tragic injury, however this hit meant that his life was going to be changed forever. He suffered compression of his spinal cord, and broke two of his vertebrae. He was motionless on the field, and never regained use of his arms of legs.

Stingley sadly died in 2007 from an injury related to the complications of quadriplegia. It just shows how your life can change from playing the sport you love.

1. Joe Thiesmann – 1985

This play resulted in one of the most gruesome injuries in sporting history. On Monday Night Football back in 1985, Washington Redskins QB Joe Theismann was hit by legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Washington tried to run a trick play but the Giants were not fooled. As multiple defenders piled on him, Theismann was pulled down by Taylor, who fell onto the quarterback’s lower leg (right side video).

VIDEO: Comparison between #AlexSmith and Joe Theismann leg injuries. Smith's injury happens 33 years to the day of Theismann's. pic.twitter.com/OZ4jIMydPG — Aaron Grisham (@AGrisham247) November 18, 2018

Theismann described his leg as snapping “like a breadstick”, but he felt nothing below his knee. In gruesome detail, Theismann suffered a compound fracture, with part of his leg bone sticking through his skin. Only the players were aware at first, until ABC decided to show multiple replays, becoming apparent to everyone watching at home.

He never played football again.