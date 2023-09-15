NFL News and Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs Could Become Fifth Super Bowl Champion To Start 0-2 The Following Season

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.

It is not time to panic yet, but NFL statistics could make Kansas City Chiefs fans think they should.

Without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the Chiefs lost the season opener to an inspired and tough Detroit Lions team.

The 0-1 Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday, and should they lose, they would become the fifth team in NFL history to go 0-2 after lifting the Lombardi Trophy the previous season.

Of those four teams, only one that went 0-2 made it to the playoffs that season.

Here are the four in chronological order.

 

1. 1982 San Francisco 49ers

 

The 1982 San Francisco 49ers had several obstacles that they could not overcome.

To begin with, this was a strike-shortened season consisting of only nine games.

The 49ers went 3-6.

A below-par running game and a defense that gave up too many points were the main issues for this team that did not qualify for the playoffs despite an expanded format because of the strike.

 

2. 1987 New York Giants

The 1987 season was also hampered by a strike that canceled the Week 3 games.

The New York Giants went 0-5 before winning their first game.

They finished the season 6-9 and in last place in the NFC East.

 

3. 1993 Dallas Cowboys


The 1993 Dallas Cowboys were dealing with an Emmitt Smith holdout in the early weeks of the season.

Smith was back in Week 3, and the Cowboys rebounded finishing the season 12-4.

The Cowboys not only made the playoffs, but they won their second consecutive Super Bowl during the 1993 season.

 

4. 1999 Denver Broncos

John Elway retired after winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, and the Denver Broncos struggled in the early part of the 1999 season as a result.

The Broncos finished 6-10 and did not make the playoffs.

Will the Chiefs be the fifth team on this list after Week 2?

We will have to wait and see.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
