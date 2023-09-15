It is not time to panic yet, but NFL statistics could make Kansas City Chiefs fans think they should.

Without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the Chiefs lost the season opener to an inspired and tough Detroit Lions team.

The 0-1 Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday, and should they lose, they would become the fifth team in NFL history to go 0-2 after lifting the Lombardi Trophy the previous season.

Of those four teams, only one that went 0-2 made it to the playoffs that season.

Here are the four in chronological order.

1. 1982 San Francisco 49ers

Jan 24, 1982: the San Francisco 49ers defeated Cincinnati 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI. #80s Joe Montana was the game’s MVP. pic.twitter.com/jzZ4bYWYOD — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) January 24, 2021

The 1982 San Francisco 49ers had several obstacles that they could not overcome.

To begin with, this was a strike-shortened season consisting of only nine games.

The 49ers went 3-6.

A below-par running game and a defense that gave up too many points were the main issues for this team that did not qualify for the playoffs despite an expanded format because of the strike.

2. 1987 New York Giants

Jan 25, 1987: the New York Giants defeated Denver 39-20 to win Super Bowl XXI. #80s Phil Simms was named the game’s MVP. pic.twitter.com/3KD9WK1kda — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) January 25, 2021

The 1987 season was also hampered by a strike that canceled the Week 3 games.

The New York Giants went 0-5 before winning their first game.

They finished the season 6-9 and in last place in the NFC East.

3. 1993 Dallas Cowboys

#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation A slightly perturbed Jimmy Johnson’s press conference after loss to the Bills that dropped the Cowboys to 0-2 during Emmitt’s holdout in 1993. pic.twitter.com/FeqvIa3OQF — 90’s Dallas Cowboys (@90s_cowboys) January 22, 2020



The 1993 Dallas Cowboys were dealing with an Emmitt Smith holdout in the early weeks of the season.

Smith was back in Week 3, and the Cowboys rebounded finishing the season 12-4.

The Cowboys not only made the playoffs, but they won their second consecutive Super Bowl during the 1993 season.

4. 1999 Denver Broncos

John Elway retired after winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, and the Denver Broncos struggled in the early part of the 1999 season as a result.

The Broncos finished 6-10 and did not make the playoffs.

Will the Chiefs be the fifth team on this list after Week 2?

We will have to wait and see.

NFL Betting Guides 2023