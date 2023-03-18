The legendary Masters’ golf tournament is scheduled for early April.

Fans flock to the picturesque Augusta National Golf Club to take in the action in person.

Those are coveted tickets so many golf fans are stuck watching the tournament from home.

Home-watching parties are an option for these fans, and they can add an Augusta National signature touch to their parties.

The Masters recently unveiled the 2023 version of its Taste of the Masters Hosting Kit.

What Is In The Taste Of The Masters Hosting Kit?

The menu items are offerings at the concession stands at Augusta National so it is simulating the in-person culinary experience of the event.

Back by popular demand, Taste of the Masters delivers Augusta National's iconic concessions to your door. Pre-order now and elevate your watch party this April. — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 22, 2023

The kit feeds between 12 and 14 people and includes the following:

Egg Salad (24oz)

Pimento Cheese (24oz)

Pork Bar-B-Que (24oz)

Plain Potato Chips (6)

Bar-B-Que Potato Chips (6)

Cookies (12)

For the extra touch, the kit also includes accessories and serving items such as:

Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (sleeve of 25)

Masters Branded Wax Paper (sleeve of 12 sheets)

Masters Coasters (pack of 12)

Hosting Kit Materials

The only items not included are the beverages and the bread and buns.

This kit costs $175 with shipping but cannot be shipped to Alaska or Hawaii.

Orders will be delivered no later than Friday, April 7.

Though it sounds good and would make for an authentic home-watching party, we would prefer if the Masters could ship out kits based on 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler’s menu for the Tuesday Champions dinner.

Schiffler’s Menu Sounds Delicious

He is having cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip cookie.

Sign us up for this meal shipped to our homes.

Better yet, can we be the proverbial fly on the wall at the dinner?

This is a time-honored tradition initially done by Ben Hogan in the 1950s.

It is viewed as a cordial meal among peers and friends, but this year, it could be like a dysfunctional family holiday dinner.

With the growing tension between the LIV and PGA golfers, there could be firecrackers at the meal, and not just the ones in Scheffler’s shrimp.

Mark your calendars for The Masters: the first round tees off on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

