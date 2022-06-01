The Match Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The Match returns to Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada for another exciting head-to-head tandem match between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. In this article, we’ll go over The Match 2022 odds, predictions, and best bets for Brady/Rodgers vs Allen/Mahomes.

In the charity event covered by TNT, sports fans will have a chance to bet on some of their favorite NFL quarterbacks on the golf course.

The top online sportsbooks are offering the best golf odds and props bets for The Match 2022, as the future Hall of Famers Brady and Rodgers take on the next generation of great QBs in Allen and Mahomes.

Below, we’ll break down The Match 2022 odds, along with our expert golf picks, predictions, and best bets for the charity event this weekend.

The Match 2022 Betting Guide — How to Watch The Match 2022: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

🏌 Golf Event: The Match 2022

The Match 2022 📅 The Match 2022 Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 🏆 The Match 2021 Winner: Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau

Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau 🕙 Tee Times Start: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada

Wynn Golf Club | Paradise, Nevada 🎲 The Match Odds: Tom Brady/ Aaron Rodgers -190 | Josh Allen/ Patrick Mahomes +165

The Match 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The Match 2022

Since 2018, The Match has put on a series of exhibition golf games featuring professional golfers or star athletics in a head-to-head competition.

This year, the NFL’s best quarterbacks will be teaming up and making their way to the green for some friendly competition. Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will team up with the 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodger against new kids on the block Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The four NFL quarterbacks will tee up for the charity event on Wednesday.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of The Match 2022 odds and props bets.

The Match 2022 Odds | Golf Betting Odds

While Brady has never won at this event, this might be the year. Brady will be making his third appearance at The Match while Rodgers won the event with Bryson DeChambeau last year. Team Brady and Rodgers are favored on the course at -190 odds.

On the other hand, first-time participants Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are underdogs at +165 odds.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of The Match 2022 odds from BetOnline.

Longest Drive Odds | The Match 2022 Props

Patrick Mahomes leads the field with the best odds to hit the longest drive at +135 odds. Meanwhile Aaron Rodgers +225, Josh Allen +375, and Tom Brady +425 odds round out the rest of the field.

Last year, Rodgers hit a 438-yard tee shot while winning The Match 2021 with DeChambeau.

For a breakdown of the longest drive odds at The Match, check out the chart below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Patrick Mahomes +135 Aaron Rodgers +225 Josh Allen +375 Tom Brady +425

First Player to Break Par Odds | The Match 2022 Props Bet

Aaron Rodgers has the best odds to break par on Wednesday night at +130 odds. While Tom Brady follows in a close second at +275 odds.

For a complete breakdown of the first player to break par odds, scroll down below.

Longest Drive Odds Play Aaron Rodgers +130 Tom Brady +275 Patrick Mahomes +300 Josh Allen +600

The Match Picks | 2022 The Match Predictions

While Josh Allen is making his debut at The Match, there could be some value on some prop bets involving the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Allen has one of the strongest arms in the league and is a freakish athlete.

It will be Allen’s second time playing golf on national TV. He played earlier this year at Pebble Beach-Pro AM, where he teamed up with PGA golfer Keith Mitchell. They finished with -15 but missed the cut by a couple of strokes.

Allen has one of the best props on Wednesday with +375 odds to hit the longest drive. While his golf skills aren’t up to par with his throwing arm, one thing’s for sure, he will be the most physically imposing quarterback on the golf course this weekend.

After getting his feet wet in a pro-am tournament earlier this year, look for Allen to improve off of the tee in The Match.

Take Josh Allen to hit the longest drive at +375 odds.

