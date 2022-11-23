The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly

Odell Beckham Jr. being healthy again has created competition within the competition in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both bringing the three-time Pro Bowler in for visits. The two rival teams are in the midst of a playoff chase, but it remains to be seen who wins the rivalry for Beckham.

New York Giants

What a storyline it would be for the New York Giants to bring Beckham back home. He was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2014 and became an instant star, being elected to Pro Bowls in his first three seasons. He spent his first five seasons in New York before being traded to Cleveland in 2019.

The Giants are one of the best stories in the NFL this season. After missing the playoffs five years in a row, they are 7-3 and hanging around a competitive NFC East. However, as the season has gone on, their offense has taken a beating. Receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson are out for the season with torn ACLs. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger has missed several games due to an eye injury he suffered in Week Seven. And Kenny Golladay, while not injured, has fallen out of favor with the coaches and fans, only catching 41 passes for 572 yards and no touchdowns in his two seasons as a Giant.

If signed, Beckham slots in as their best receiver, talent-wise. The Giants are the 28th-ranked passing offense in the league, as running back Saquan Barkley has carried the offense. If the Giants want to be viewed as playoff contenders, they have to help quarterback Daniel Jones and get him a receiving threat.

Dallas Cowboys

We know Jerry Jones and company loves to take risks on talented players. Dallas offers a more experienced quarterback than the Giants with Dak Prescott. However, their passing game has not been as potent this year as well.

In 2021, the Cowboys finished tied for second in the NFL in passing yards per game with 282.4. This season, they have fallen to 22nd with 209.4. Part of the issue is that Dallas did not have Prescott for five games due to a thumb injury. However, their receiving corps is very thin beyond Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Noah Brown stepped up early in the season, however, he has only caught multiple passes in two of the last five games. Michael Gallup has struggled this season, only catching 19 passes for 211 years after coming back from a torn ACL late last season. James Washington, signed away from Pittsburgh, has been on injured reserve all season as well.

Insert Odell Beckham Jr. in Dallas. A healthy Beckham gives the Cowboys some much-needed speed in their receiving corps. Amari Cooper’s absence has left the Cowboys without a receiver that can stretch the field consistently, and the threat of Odell Beckham can open up the offense more for Prescott and their running backs.

Who Lands Odell Beckham Jr.?

Dallas and New York have a lot riding on the potential signing of Odell Beckham. Both teams are 7-3. and coincidentally play on the day before the posting of this article. Both are run-first offenses, and both have decimated receiving corps.

While players are campaigning for teams to bring him in, like Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants and Cowboys appear as the two biggest contenders. The Cowboys have made it clear how much they want Beckham, with Jerry Jones and players campaigning for him. For a prediction? Dallas will win the sweepstakes.