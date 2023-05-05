The Philadelphia Inquirer horse racing analysts have released their picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

The 20-horse field Kentucky Derby will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The event will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

The Philadelphia Inquirer Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

The Philadelphia Inquirer sportswriter Ed Barkowitz is picking Two Phil’s (+2000) to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Senior editor Kerith Gabriel is picking Tapit Trice (+600) to win this year’s race as well. Sports betting editor Jeff Neiburg is counting on Angel of Empire (+800) to place first. Senior designer Luke Reasoner is the only staff member who’s predicting Forte (+325), the No. 1 betting favorite, to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Two Phil’s (+2000)

Ed Barkowitz has Two Phil’s coming in first in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, followed by Tapit Trice, Forte, and Confidence Game. Two Phil’s was sired by Hard Spun out of the General Quarters mare Mia Torri. He was trained by Larry Rivelli and was bred in Kentucky by Phillip Sagan.

Two Phil’s has raced at Canterbury Park, Churchill Downs, Colonial Downs, Fair Grounds, Keeneland, Turfway Park with wins at Canterbury Park, Churchill Downs, Colonial Downs, and Turfway Park.

His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade 3), 2022 Street Sense (Grade 3), and the 2022 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes (LS). He placed third at the 2023 Risen Star (Grade 2) behind Angel of Empire and Sun Thunder.

Tipit Trice (+600)

Next, Kerith Gabriel has Tipit Trice finishing in the lead ahead of Hit Show, Forte, and Raise Cain. Three of The Philadelphia Inquirer staff members have him placing somewhere in the top 3. For Saturday’s race, Tipit Trice is starting from the No. 5 post position. Always Dreaming (2017) was the last horse to win the Derby from this spot.

No. 5 post horses have won a Kentucky Derby-high 10 races from this gate number. Tapit Trice’s stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 3). Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar were scratched on Thursday. Likewise, Skinner was scratched from the list Friday morning.

Angel of Empire (+800)

For a final pick, Jeff Neiburg has Angel of Empire winning the 149th Derby. Neiburg has Angel of Empire outrunning Raise Cain, Tapit Trice, and Verifying. Additionally, Angel of Empire is racing from the No. 13 post position. Five horses have won the Kentucky Derby from this spot.

Nyquist (2016) was the last horse to win the first leg of the Triple Crown from this gate number. Angel of Empire won the Risen Star (Grade 2) in February and followed it up with an incredible victory in the Arkansas Derby (Grade 1) last month. The Philadelphia Inquirer staff members are divided on Forte. Other Kentucky Derby picks are on the main page.

