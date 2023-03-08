The PGA Tour will stop at TPC Sawgrass this weekend for the highly-anticipated Players Championship.

The PGA Championship is the second-last elevated event ahead of the 2023 Masters. The world’s best golfers will be teeing off at Ponte Vedra Beach for a shot at historic $25 million purse, the biggest purse on the PGA Tour this year.

Compared to 2022, the weather should be a breeze at The Players Championship with only two days of potential rain stoppage.

Scroll down below for more information about The Players Championship 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast.

The Players Championship 2023 Field

It’s the biggest PGA Tour event of the year, as the field travels to TPC Sawgrass for the 49th Players Championship.

The field is loaded once again this week with 43 of the top 50 players in the OWGR and 49 of the top 50 players in the FedExCup Playoffs participating at TPC Sawgrass. Not only is a $25 million purse on the line but winning The Players Championship results in 600 FedExCup points.

After a great finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win at +1000. Not far behind, both Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have the second-shortest odds coming in at +1100 at the top golf betting sites.

The Players Championship 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour heads to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida this week, which means tee times will start around 6:50 a.m. ET.

The first group which features Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

The Players Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The Players Championship has some great featured groups including the world’s three best golfers facing off against each other. The big three in Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy will kick off The Players Championship at 7:56 a.m.

The first featured group to tee off on Thursday morning is Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay at 7:34 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, JMax Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth will round off the featured groups teeing off at 12:28 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:34 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

7:45 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

7:56 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

12:34 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 6:50 a.m. Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee 6:50 a.m.* Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson 7:01 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith 7:01 a.m.* Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery 7:12 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim 7:12 a.m.* Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren 7:23 a.m. Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell 7:23 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton 7:34 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners 7:34 a.m.* Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay 7:45 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan 7:45 a.m.* Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler 7:56 a.m. Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb 7:56 a.m.* Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 8:07 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List 8:07 a.m.* Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama 8:18 a.m. Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman 8:18 a.m.* Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English 8:29 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace 8:29 a.m.* Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox 8:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft 8:40 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg 8:51 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin 8:51 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott 11:50 a.m. Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley 11:50 a.m.* David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander 12:01 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman 12:01 p.m.* Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon 12:12 p.m. Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger 12:12 p.m.* Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower 12:23 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day 12:23 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink 12:34 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry 12:34 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari 12:45 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele 12:45 p.m.* J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar 12:56 p.m. Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 12:56 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland 1:07 p.m. Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala 1:07 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings 1:18 p.m. Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley 1:18 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley 1:29 p.m. Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore 1:29 p.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark 1:40 p.m. Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy 1:40 p.m.* Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney 1:51 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak 1:51 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The Players Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The featured groups in Round 2 also begin early with Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry teeing off at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the The Players Championship.

7:34 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

7:45 a.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

7:56 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:34 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at The Players Championship.

Tee Times Group 6:50 a.m. David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander 6:50 a.m.* Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley 7:01 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon 7:01 a.m.* Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman 7:12 a.m. Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower 7:12 a.m.* Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger 7:23 a.m. Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink 7:23 a.m.* Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day 7:34 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari 7:34 a.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry 7:45 a.m. J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar 7:45 a.m.* Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele 7:56 a.m. K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland 7:56 a.m.* Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth 8:07 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings 8:07 a.m.* Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala 8:18 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley 8:18 a.m.* Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley 8:29 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark 8:29 a.m.* Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore 8:40 a.m. Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney 8:40 a.m.* Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy 8:51 a.m. Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes 8:51 a.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak 11:50 a.m. Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson 11:50 a.m.* Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee 12:01 p.m. Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery 12:01 p.m.* Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith 12:12 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren 12:12 p.m.* Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim 12:23 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton 12:23 p.m.* Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell 12:34 p.m. Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay 12:34 p.m.* Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners 12:45 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler 12:45 p.m.* Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan 12:56 p.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy 12:56 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb 1:07 p.m. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama 1:07 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List 1:18 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English 1:18 p.m.* Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman 1:29 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox 1:29 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace 1:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg 1:40 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft 1:51 p.m. Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott 1:51 p.m.* Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The Players Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The stadium course at TPC Sawgrass measures 7,250 yards filled with many water hazards and doglegs. While the course itself is designed to expose everyone’s weaknesses, the weather will have a small part to play at The Players Championship.

The wind conditions look fair with gusts reaching as high as 14 mph throughout the weekend. As always, The Players Championship will be hit with some rain. While the rain is limited to Friday and Sunday, there’s a good chance for delay if there’s a continuous downpour.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Players Championship weather forecast.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 68 / 64 E 9 mph (14 mph) 30% E 8 mph (12 mph ) 30% Friday 73 / 64 S 9 mph (14 mph) 30% S 9 mph (14 mph) 90% Saturday 72 / 63 N 10 mph (15 mph) 20% N 8 mph (12 mph) 0% Sunday 73 / 63 S 9 mph (12 mph) 40% SE 11 mph (16 mph) 90%

