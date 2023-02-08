News

The Raiders Emerge as Favorites in the Aaron Rodgers Derby.

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
Las Vegas is moving on from Derek Carr and has Aaron Rodgers in its sights. But first Rodgers is planning a wild, new age, next step in his search for clarity in life.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, Super Bowl winner and four-time NFL MVP is taking a four-day “isolation retreat”. Rodgers described it as 96-hours of complete darkness which can lead to hallucinations. However he says it will also give him clarity as he figures out what’s next in his life and career.

He’s got millions of reasons to keep playing

As it stands, Rodgers has three options; retire, return to Green Bay or play for another NFL franchise if the Packers decide to trade him. If he steps away from football he would be leaving a small fortune behind.

As part of a contract extension he signed with the Packers last year, Rodgers is set to make $59.465 million if he plays in 2023. His salary in 2024 and 2025 is $20 million and $15 million respectively. One could reasonably assume the Green Bay signal caller might play at least one more season, but where?

Viva Las Vegas

IF Rodgers holds off on retirement, at least two franchises are interested in his services. The Las Vegas Raiders, where he would be reunited with wide receiver Davonte Adams or the Jets who are in win now mode but lack a franchise QB. New York rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner planted a seed on Twitter.

Whether Sauce has insider info on Rodgers next move is debatable. But oddsmakers, including those at BetOnline, seem to have a strong idea on where he’s headed.

Adams Family

The major odds shift is likely the result of Adams relationship with Rodgers. He’s been very vocal in his support of his former Packers teammate just as he had been in defense of soon to be former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

What would it cost the Raiders to get Aaron Rodgers in a trade? The best estimate is the Packers would ask for two first round selections and at least one or two in the second round. Las Vegas owns the 7th overall selection in April’s draft.

Author image

Bob Harvey

