The Rock Signs Angel Reese, Marvin Harrison Jr. To NIL Deals To Promote His Energy Drink

Gia Nguyen
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is creating his own NIL program. He signed a superstar roster of seven college athletes to promote his energy drink “ZOA”. While ‘The Rock’ wasn’t able to profit from NIL rights in the 1990s, the former college athlete has opened the door to others with his own annual NIL program. The athletes chosen are known as “The Rock’s Warriors”.

Some of the athletes signed to the company include the biggest stars in college sports. On the gridiron, the Rock has signed Georgia’s Brock Bowers, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

He also signed some key players on the basketball court, securing deals with Austin Peay’s Hansel Emannuel, and LSU’s Angel Reese.

Who Signed an NIL Deal with the Rock

In total, seven athletes were selected by the Rock to join the new NIL Program. According to Johnson, ZOA will be working with student-athletes every year. In 2023, the athletes selected included Angel Reese, Marvin Harrision Jr, and more.

Check out the list below for all seven college athletes

  • Brock Bowers — Georgia Bulldogs
  • Hansel Enmanuel — Austin Peay
  • Amaya Gainer — Florida A&M
  • Marvin Harrision Jr — Ohio State
  • Karme Kinchens — Miami
  • Drake Maye — North Carolina
  • Angel Reese — LSU Tigers

The Rock’s New NIL Program

Over the last decade, The Rock has become one of the most recognized and highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Now as the owner of the XFL and his own Under Armour line, he is looking to support college students with his newest NIL Program with his Zoa Energy drink.

In its augural year, Johnson handpicked seven college athletes. While each athlete was selected by The Rock, Everett Sports Management’s Rachel Everett, Dan Everett, and Jeff Hoffman created the NIL campaign.

The Rock said after launching the campaign, “Through this first-of-its-kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time. I know from experience the grit and hard work that’s required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that’s why I’m super pumped about uniting all of The Rock’s Warriors under one roof.”

Details of The Rock’s New ZOA NIL Campaign

The athletes will be a part of the upcoming marketing campaign for ZOA and they will be releasing their content across their social media platforms. “The Rock’s Warriors” will be supporting both national and regional partnerships throughout the deal.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
