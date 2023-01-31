The Top 5 Super Bowl 57 Storylines For Eagles vs Chiefs

The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. With nearly two weeks until the big game, we’ll preview the top five storylines heading into the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs.

There are several really good reasons why we should only have one week in between the NFL conference championships and the Super Bowl. That would mean less time for nonsense and silly questions/comments from pundits, commentators, players and coaches. However, I’m sure Patrick Mahomes ankle appreciates the extra seven days. Come to think of it, it gives us more time for more lists!

With that in mind here are my predictions for the top 5 storylines you’ll hear and read ad nausea leading up to the big game.

5. Super Bowl 2023 Marks First At Stadium With A Legal Sportsbook

In a sign of how far the sports betting and NFL relationship has gone, Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium will mark the first NFL title tilt to be played with a legal sportsbook at the venue.

4. Kelce Brothers To Face Off In The Super Bowl

Kelce vs. Kelce. For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers will square off in the NFL championship game. Travis Kelce (33) is the All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and has averaged nearly a touchdown per game in his 17 playoff appearances. His older bro Jason (35) is a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

3. Hurts and Mahomes Are The First Black QBs To Meet In Super Bowl

This is my least favorite storyline because it shouldn’t be THE story. You can bet the news media will keep front and center the fact that Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes will give us the first meeting between black starting QB’s in the Big Game. I prefer to see them as two really good signal callers who could give us one of the better Super Bowl games in recent memory.

2. Andy Reid Fired Nick Sirianni In 2013

Andy Reid fired Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni when he took over as HC in 2013. This is true but there’s a very good reason why it happened. Reid had David Culley who served as his offensive coordinator/assistant coach for 14 years. Despite Sirianni’s obvious talent and high ceiling, Reid simply went with a trusted advisor.

1. Andy Reid Set To Face Former Team In Super Bowl

The Andy Reid connection with the Philadelphia Eagles will be all over, everywhere. The Eagles fired him in 2013 after 14 years with the team after Reid posted a 4-12 record and missed the postseason for a second consecutive year. Now he can exact the ultimate revenge vs. his former employers. The problem is that the deal worked out well for everyone concerned and enough years have passed.