We’re taking a look at the best UFC knockouts of all time, and ranking the top five most unforgettable stoppages in the promotion’s history.

The UFC is the pinnacle of combat sports.

Pitting the best of the best in mixed martial arts against each other, the promotion has delivered some incredible fights.

There have been plenty of gruelling battles that have gone the distance over the years.

But the most memorable moments come when the judges’ scorecards aren’t needed.

Below, we’ve ranked our picks for the top five best UFC knockouts of all time.

The Top Five Best UFC Knockouts Ever

5. Conor McGregor Vs Jose Aldo | UFC 194

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor silenced his critics in emphatic fashion with this knockout.

It took just 13 seconds for the Irishman to drop the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

In doing do, McGregor took the undisputed belt, and fired himself into the spotlight.

Now a part of UFC folklore, that night in 2015 marked the start of McGregor’s infamous run at the top of the fight game.

That run is over, and a recent injury had him pull out of UFC 303, but nobody will forget prime Conor McGregor.

4. Max Holloway Vs Justin Gaethje | UFC 300

Seen by many as the greatest KO in UFC history at the time, Holloway’s incredible finish against Gaethje will live long in the memory.

Heading into the fifth round, Gaethje was ahead on the scorecards at UFC 300.

But an enormous overhand right from Holloway stopped him in his tracks.

With just one second remaining on the clock, this buzzer-beating knockout was an easy pick on our list.

3. Edson Barboza Vs Terry Etim | UFC 142

A spectacular spinning wheel kick knockout – the first in UFC history – takes third spot.

Barboza landed it flush on Liverpool’s Etim to send him toppling to the mat.

The fight had been even to that point, but it was settled with one stunning moment that has been on UFC highlight reels ever since – and rightly so.

2. Joaquin Buckley Vs Impa Kasanganay | UFC Fight Night 179

Taking second place on our list of the best UFC knockouts ever is another incredible kick.

Such was the popularity of Buckley’s KO against Kasanganay in October 2020 that it earned plaudits from both Kanye West and Donald Trump.

Buckley initially tried to land a head kick, but was caught by his opponent.

But Buckley then twisted and landed a perfect back-kick to drop Kasanganay and knock him out cold.

This one was neck and neck with our winner, with almost nothing to choose between them.

1. Jorge Masvidal Vs Ben Askren | UFC 239

Who else could it be? The fastest UFC knockout of all time takes the win in our opinion.

After a long-running beef between Askren and Masvidal, the latter ended the debate conclusively.

A flying knee from Masvidal caught his opponent off guard, knocking him out within just five seconds.

Likely to be a record that won’t ever be broken, the footage of Masvidal standing over Askren and mocking the unconscious fighter will never be forgotten.

Who Has The Most Knockouts In UFC History?

While our list focussed on the best UFC knockouts ever, none of these fighters have the most knockouts in UFC history.

That accolade belongs to Derrick Lewis. The ‘Black Beast’ has a record 15 UFC knockouts, more than any other fighter.

For that reason, his extensive highlight real is one of the most terrifying and impressive out there.

Fastest UFC Knockouts Of All Time

As mentioned, Masvidal’s five-second KO against Akren at UFC 239 is the fastest ever.

But below, here are the other fasest UFC knockouts of all time:

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren (5 seconds)

Duane Ludwig vs. Jonathan Goulet (6 seconds)

Todd Duffee vs. Tim Hague (7 seconds)

Chan Sung Jung vs. Mark Hominick (7 seconds)

Ryan Jimmo vs. Anthony Perosh (7 seconds)

Terrance McKinney vs. Matt Frevola (7 seconds)