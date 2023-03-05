UFC News and Rumors

The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Cast Revealed

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
3 min read
The-Ultimate-Fighter-660x370

The highly anticipated season of The Ultimate Fighter season 31 is almost here. On this season of The Ultimate Fighter we have the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and “Iron” Michael Chandler as the coaches going head to head.

You already know that this will make for good TV, especially with Conor McGregor. Chandler may not be the most charismatic fighter but the animosity that McGregor brings to the table will bring out the character in Chandler.

On this season of The Ultimate Fighter, we have a mix of UFC veterans along with regional fighters rounding out the cast. The mix of the UFC veterans trying to get back onto the big stage and regional fighters being hungry to finally make it will create great fights throughout the season.

Before the season gets started let’s take a look at the cast for season 31.

The Lightweights

We have eight of the best lightweight fighters outside of the UFC either trying to get their second chance with the promotion or their first. Let’s check out who is getting their shot on The Ultimate Fighter:

Lee Hammond (5-0)
Kurt Holobaugh (19-7)
Austin Hubbard (15-6)
Nate Jennerman (16-5)
Jason Knight (22-7)
Aaron McKenzie (11-2-1)
Landon Quinones (7-1-1)
Roosevelt Roberts (12-3)

In this list of lightweights, we have a mix between veterans and newcomers alike. The list of newcomers consists of Lee Hammond, Nate Jennerman, Aaron McKenzie, and Landon Quinones.

Hammond is the most inexperienced of the bunch with only five professional fights but that is because he is teammates with his head coach on the show Conor McGregor. Another name to watch out for out of this group is Aaron McKenzie who is the LFA Lightweight Champion.

For the group of UFC veterans looking to get their second shot with the promotion, we got Kurt Holobaugh, Austin Hubbard, Jason Knight, and Roosevelt Roberts.

If you’re a fan of the UFC then you head most likely know the name Jason Knight who some call “Hick Diaz”. He was once a top-ranked featherweight contender turned BKFC fighter but is back at it trying to get back to the big show.

The Bantamweights

The UFC compiled a list of the top bantamweight fighters outside of the promotion. Let’s see who we got for the bantamweight for season 31.

Hunter Azure (10-3)
Rico DiSciullo (11-2)
Cody Gibson (19-8)
Mando Gutierrez (8-2)
Brad Katona (12-2)
Timur Valiev (18-3)
Carlos Vera (12-3)
Trevor Wells (8-3)

The UFC compiled a great list of regional fighters that are more than deserving of a shot on the big stage. The group of newcomers is Rico DiSciullo, Mando Gutierrez, Carlos Vera, and Trevor Wells. The fighter to watch out for out of this group is Gutierrez who fought on Dana White’s Contender Series but ultimately lost to the ultra-talented Raul Rosas Jr.

The list of the UFC veterans trying to make their comeback to the octagon is Hunter Azure, Cody Gibson, Brad Katona, and Timur Valiev. There were two surprising cuts out of this list of fighters and that were former The Ultimate Fighter winner Brad Katona and Timur Valiev. Expect both of these fighters to make some noise on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
The Best New York Sportsbooks for Betting on UFC 285- Gane vs Jones

UFC 285 Post Fight Bonuses

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 285 in New Mexico | NM Sports Betting Apps
UFC 285 Recap: Jon Jones Becomes Two-Division Champion
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones
70% of Public Betting on Jon Jones to win vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Bo-Nickal-UFC
UFC 285: Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
20220711022415_Cameron_Saaiman
UFC 285: Get To Know UFC Bantamweight Cameron Saaiman
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 285 in Arizona | AZ Sports Betting Apps
UFC 285 Referees and Judges: Who will be deciding the outcome in the Jon Jones fight?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ciryl gane
Cyril Gane Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Reach, Wife, and Next Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top