The Wildest Celebrations From Saudi Arabia Fans After They Defeated Argentina

Saudi Arabia shocked the world Tuesday as they came from behind to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their opening match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and as expected there’s been some great celebrations, and some are more wild than others.

The Saudi’s looked down and out at half time being 1-0 down after an early Messi penalty was converted cooly, however they started the second half in the perfect way as Saleh Al-Shehri slotted home to level the scores.

Just minutes later, Saudi Arabia were ahead in the game thanks to a stunning solo effort from Salem Al-Dawsari, which caused one fan to rip the front door of his house off its hinges and throw it outside, which sent Twitter into oblivion.

This Saudi Arabia fan got so excited over the win against Argentina that he threw his door 😂😂pic.twitter.com/p1yKqBNGbt — LADbible (@ladbible) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile in Qatar itself, fans were seen doing the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as a bunch of fans outside the ground did it right in front of Argentina fans.

Saudi Arabia fans do Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina. Wicked!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

Elsewhere in the world seen something a lot more bizarre, and some would even say it was a wild celebration as one fan appeared to shoot his rifle into the air at the full time whistle.

WTF is going on 💀 pic.twitter.com/3IUT2gVuJT — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) November 22, 2022

According to reports, they’ve also been given a national holiday for tomorrow…

Saudi Arabia have declared tomorrow a national holiday after their 2-1 win against Argentina 🥳 pic.twitter.com/sTShJZF0HV — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

If you’d like to try your luck with a bet on the World Cup, check out our best betting sites.