TheSportsDaily.com Writers Predict Super Bowl 57 Winner

Not many NFL fans and media members are giving the Philadelphia Eagles much of a chance during Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will make their third appearance in four seasons.

Despite the lopsided predictions, the Chiefs and Eagles enter the matchup with identical records (16-3), points scored (546), All-Pro performers (6), and a member of the Kelce clan.

Still, it looks like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will collect his second ring.

Staff Writers Make Super Bowl 57 Picks

Bob Harvey

KC Chiefs moneyline. The combination of Mahomes, Andy Reid, and big-game experience will be the difference.

Jeff Hawkins

Mahomes, despite nagging ankle soreness, shreds the Eagles’ vaunted pass rush and joins legends Bart Starr (1966), Terry Bradshaw (1978), Joe Montana (1989) and Steve Young (1994) as the only quarterbacks to claim an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP during the same season. Prediction: Chiefs 27, Eagles 20.

Gia Nguyen

Getting plus-money on Mahomes seems too good to be true here. With two weeks to prepare, Reid will likely have a few new wrinkles to throw at his former team. Prediction: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24.

Nick Raffoul

All eyes will be on Mahomes on Sunday. The early Super Bowl lines moved based on Mahomes’ ankle, which may have left some hidden value on the Chiefs. Late money has poured in on KC, moving the line back to +1. Predictions: Chiefs 28, Eagles 24; Travis Kelce SB MVP.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
